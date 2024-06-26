The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Hikmet Hajiyev: We advise individuals in political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist dreams

Hikmet Hajiyev: We advise individuals in political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist dreams

Baku, June 26, AZERTAC

"The statement by the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council is nothing but an attempt to cover up the defeat of the previous and current political-military leadership of Armenia, shift the blame onto others, and exonerate themselves," said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev as he responded to the question “The Secretary of the Armenian Security Council has claimed that Karabakh was handed over to Azerbaijan by Russia. Is this an expression of revanchism, or how would you interpret it?

"The Azerbaijani army, by making its mark on the battlefield and sacrificing martyrs, defeated the Armenian army in the 44-day Patriotic War, achieved absolute military victory, ended Armenia’s 30-year-long military occupation, and forced Armenia to sign the act of capitulation. The Armenian leadership has itself admitted that there were more than 10,000 deserters in its army ranks. As a result of the anti-terrorist operation conducted in September 2023, the remnants of the Armenian army, which continued to stay illegally on Azerbaijani territory, were disarmed in less than 23 hours, and Karabakh was completely liberated. In total, weapons and ammunition worth more than 5 billion US dollars belonging to the Armenian army were destroyed or captured.

Both the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist operation are studied as unique military operations in the military academies of many countries around the world.

It is regrettable to note that such statements reflect the persistence of revanchist fantasies in the mindset of the political-military leadership of Armenia. We advise the individuals in the political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist and revisionist dreams and end their policy of militarization to avoid repeating historical mistakes,” Hikmet Hajiyev added.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN High Commisssioner to avoid using double standards on human rights issues
  • 26.06.2024 [16:28]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN High Commisssioner to avoid using double standards on human rights issues

Soldiers march in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration
  • 26.06.2024 [15:35]

Soldiers march in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration

Turkish Ministry of National Defense: We will continue to be one fist and one heart with Armed Forces of Azerbaijan
  • 26.06.2024 [13:01]

Turkish Ministry of National Defense: We will continue to be one fist and one heart with Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO
  • 26.06.2024 [12:43]

OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day
  • 26.06.2024 [10:30]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day

President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov
  • 26.06.2024 [01:15]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Armed Forces Day
  • 25.06.2024 [22:03]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Armed Forces Day

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region
  • 25.06.2024 [21:00]

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region

Azerbaijan, Russia explore current state and development prospects of consular cooperation
  • 25.06.2024 [20:53]

Azerbaijan, Russia explore current state and development prospects of consular cooperation

® BVLGARI is main sponsor of Torlonia Marbles exhibition at Louvre

  • [18:25]

Hikmet Hajiyev: We advise individuals in political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist dreams

  • [17:37]

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with his Italian counterpart VIDEO

  • [16:53]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN High Commisssioner to avoid using double standards on human rights issues

  • [16:28]

Soldiers march in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration

  • [15:35]

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Minister of Defense of Italy VIDEO

  • [14:40]

President Ilham Aliyev viewed military transport aircraft produced by Italian "Leonardo" company VIDEO

  • [13:30]

Turkish Ministry of National Defense: We will continue to be one fist and one heart with Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

  • [13:01]

OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO

  • [12:43]

US defense chief speaks to Russian counterpart via phone: Pentagon

  • [12:13]

Soldiers marching in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration VIDEO

  • [11:53]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day

  • [10:30]

England, Denmark, Slovenia reach EURO 2024 last 16 as matchday 3 games end goalless

  • [10:00]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov

  • [01:15]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Armed Forces Day

  • 25.06.2024 [22:03]

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region

  • 25.06.2024 [21:00]

Azerbaijan, Russia explore current state and development prospects of consular cooperation

  • 25.06.2024 [20:53]

First day of "By Youth For Youth" International Forum concludes in Shusha

  • 25.06.2024 [20:52]

Sabina Aliyeva addresses meeting of OIC ombudspersons in Morocco

  • 25.06.2024 [20:33]

Ukraine and Moldova enter formal membership talks with the European Union

  • 25.06.2024 [20:04]

® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds

  • 25.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani cadet judokas to aim for 'medal rush' at European Championships

  • 25.06.2024 [19:44]

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers hold rare phone call

  • 25.06.2024 [19:30]

Shusha hosting International Youth Forum

  • 25.06.2024 [18:48]

Youth involvement in major projects essential, says minister

  • 25.06.2024 [18:36]

Azerbaijan names U15 wrestling squad for 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 25.06.2024 [18:35]

Azerbaijan’s Green World Solidarity Year in spotlight of US media

  • 25.06.2024 [18:21]

Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan

  • 25.06.2024 [18:13]

Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora and Hungarian Turan Foundation eye enhancing cooperation

  • 25.06.2024 [18:05]

® Over 700 young people joined the “This Is the Way” social project!

  • 25.06.2024 [17:43]

Azerbaijan, Gambia waive visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports

  • 25.06.2024 [17:26]

Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades

  • 25.06.2024 [17:21]

BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in US

  • 25.06.2024 [17:00]

Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs wraps up in Zangilan

  • 25.06.2024 [16:56]

Sofia's INSAIT Institute for Computer Sciences and AI Awards Grants to Eight Students to Keep Them in Bulgaria

  • 25.06.2024 [16:35]

Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year

  • 25.06.2024 [16:21]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev holds another graduation ceremony

  • 25.06.2024 [16:14]

China's Chang'e 6 probe will soon bring samples of the moon's far side to Earth — and scientists are getting excited

  • 25.06.2024 [16:02]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion

  • 25.06.2024 [15:53]

Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double

  • 25.06.2024 [15:24]

400 Kenyan police officers depart for Haiti to lead UN-backed mission

  • 25.06.2024 [15:22]

“Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World” to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

  • 25.06.2024 [15:21]

Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo

  • 25.06.2024 [14:50]

Fifth volume of the multi-volume work "History. Time. Thoughts" by Professor Irada Huseynova published

  • 25.06.2024 [14:32]

Garlic could be a secret weapon to keep down your glucose and cholesterol

  • 25.06.2024 [14:31]

Central Bank: $87m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

  • 25.06.2024 [14:15]

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom VIDEO

  • 25.06.2024 [14:14]

German TV: “Without your kind cooperation it would not have been possible for us to realise the film…”

  • 25.06.2024 [13:28]

Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh

  • 25.06.2024 [13:13]

World Bank Approves $150 million to improve primary healthcare services in Sri Lanka

  • 25.06.2024 [12:38]

Paris hosts presentation of documentary about Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov - prominent representative of French Resistance Movement

  • 25.06.2024 [12:21]

To Her Excellency Madame Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • 25.06.2024 [11:01]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 25.06.2024 [10:51]

Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

  • 25.06.2024 [10:42]

Azerbaijani wrestler into European championships final

  • 25.06.2024 [10:15]

33 Greco-Roman era family tombs uncovered in Egypt's Aswan

  • 25.06.2024 [10:02]

Spokesperson for US Department of State: We continue to support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 25.06.2024 [09:54]

Mattia Zaccagni's last-minute goal brings last 16 ticket to Italy

  • 25.06.2024 [08:02]

European Commission says Apple in breach of EU competition rules

  • 24.06.2024 [21:00]

Turkish Airlines retains Europe’s best airline title for 9th time

  • 24.06.2024 [20:30]

Participants of AZERTAC internship program receive certificates

  • 24.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani female chess player crowned English Chess Champion

  • 24.06.2024 [19:31]

AZAL once again named best airline in Central Asia and CIS

  • 24.06.2024 [19:10]

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss implementation of joint projects

  • 24.06.2024 [18:52]

Zangilan hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs

  • 24.06.2024 [18:12]

NASA confirms it would fail protecting Earth from an asteroid impact in 14 years

  • 24.06.2024 [18:05]

Azerbaijan-Brazil interparliamentary relations discussed

  • 24.06.2024 [18:01]

Baku Open 2024 to welcome over 300 chess players

  • 24.06.2024 [17:54]

Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper publishes interview with Azerbaijani ambassador

  • 24.06.2024 [17:39]

Princess Anne admitted to hospital after head injury

  • 24.06.2024 [17:30]

German Liberals threaten ruling coalition over debt

  • 24.06.2024 [17:16]

Kylian Mbappe 'really eager' to play against Poland, says Aurelien Tchouameni, rounds on France critics at Euro 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:54]

Drinking coffee may lower risk of death from too much sitting

  • 24.06.2024 [16:31]

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to review President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution

  • 24.06.2024 [16:21]

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until October 1, 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:08]

® Opportunity for micro entrepreneurs to benefit from EDF (SİF) loans via Birbank Biznes

  • 24.06.2024 [15:26]

SpaceX completes Falcon 9 double launch day with Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Station

  • 24.06.2024 [14:59]

Türkiye’s major crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack

  • 24.06.2024 [14:48]

Uzbekistan becomes first country to receive World Bank carbon funds after reducing emissions

  • 24.06.2024 [14:40]

ANAMA: 946 hectares of territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 24.06.2024 [14:36]

China's reusable carrier rocket completes first 10-km VTOL test

  • 24.06.2024 [13:48]

Junior Azerbaijani boxers make successful start to EUBC European Championships

  • 24.06.2024 [13:40]

Italian literary portal publishes verses by outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi

  • 24.06.2024 [13:36]

Fire protection team leaders hold training-methodical session, Defense Ministry VIDEO

  • 24.06.2024 [13:28]

Azerbaijani athletes to compete at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 24.06.2024 [13:24]

Climate Action Forum of NAM Youth Organization wraps up in Baku VIDEO

  • 24.06.2024 [12:23]

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian President and Head of Dagestan

  • 24.06.2024 [11:48]

Fire engulfs battery plant, killing one worker

  • 24.06.2024 [11:41]

First Azerbaijani diaspora organization founded in South Africa

  • 24.06.2024 [11:41]

BHOS students to study in Portugal

  • 24.06.2024 [11:23]

Oil prices down in world markets

  • 24.06.2024 [10:45]

To His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

  • 24.06.2024 [10:28]

At least 1,301 people died during Hajj - Saudi Arabia

  • 24.06.2024 [10:22]

Switzerland make EURO 2024 last 16 despite draw with Germany

  • 24.06.2024 [10:21]

To Mr. Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation

  • 24.06.2024 [10:15]

Several killed as orthodox church and synagogue attacked in Russia's Dagestan

  • 23.06.2024 [21:50]

BTA to have press clubs in all regional cities in Bulgaria with opening of national press club in Montana on June 24

  • 23.06.2024 [21:42]

Trump says he knows who his vice presidential selection will be

  • 23.06.2024 [19:34]

Young Azerbaijani badminton players garner four medals in Serbia

  • 23.06.2024 [15:44]

8 missing after landslide hits houses in central China

  • 23.06.2024 [15:35]