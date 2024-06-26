US defense chief speaks to Russian counterpart via phone: Pentagon

Baku, June 26, AZERTAC

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, Anadolu Agency reports citing a Pentagon spokesman.

"During the call, the Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine," Pat Ryder said at a news conference.

He said the last time Austin spoke to a Russian defense minister was with Sergey Shoygu on March 15, 2023.

A readout will be later issued.