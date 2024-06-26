Turkish Ministry of National Defense: We will continue to be one fist and one heart with Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

Istanbul, June 26, AZERTAC

"Happy 106th anniversary of the establishment of the powerful Azerbaijan Armed Forces, which heroically and selflessly served for the peace and security of our Azerbaijani Turkish brothers," the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in its congratulatory message posted on X on the occasion of June 26 - the Armed Forces Day of Azerbaijan.

"We will continue to be one fist and one heart with the Azerbaijan Armed Forces," the Turkish ministry noted.