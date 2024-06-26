Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with his Italian counterpart VIDEO

Baku, June 26, AZERTAC

An expanded meeting was held between Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and a delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy Guido Crosetto, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

At the official welcoming ceremony organized at the Defense Ministry, the Defense Ministers passed along the guard of honor. The national anthems of both countries were played accompanied by an exemplary military orchestra, and the Book of Honor was signed in accordance with the protocol.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are based on strategic partnership. He thanked his Italian colleague for being in Azerbaijan on the significant day of the country - Armed Forces Day and the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Army.

Minister Zakir Hasanov invited Guido Crosetto to the 5th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX to be held in Baku this September.

Expressing satisfaction with his every visit to Azerbaijan and seeing a friendly attitude, the Italian Defense Minister thanked for the hospitality shown. He emphasized the importance of mutual visits in the development of military cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties hailed the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy. The sides exchanged views on prospects for the development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as on a number of issues of common interest.