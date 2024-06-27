POLITICS
Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Georgia
Baku, June 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov departed Thursday for an official visit to Georgia
During his visit, Bayramov is scheduled to meet with Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, as well as other high-ranking officials.
