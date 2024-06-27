The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Georgia

Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Georgia

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov departed Thursday for an official visit to Georgia

During his visit, Bayramov is scheduled to meet with Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, as well as other high-ranking officials.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court reviews President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution VIDEO
  • 27.06.2024 [13:57]

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court reviews President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution VIDEO

Azerbaijani FM meets with Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
  • 26.06.2024 [21:13]

Azerbaijani FM meets with Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O
  • 26.06.2024 [19:17]

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien to visit Azerbaijan

Hikmet Hajiyev: We advise individuals in political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist dreams
  • 26.06.2024 [17:37]

Hikmet Hajiyev: We advise individuals in political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist dreams

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN High Commisssioner to avoid using double standards on human rights issues
  • 26.06.2024 [16:28]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN High Commisssioner to avoid using double standards on human rights issues

Turkish Ministry of National Defense: We will continue to be one fist and one heart with Armed Forces of Azerbaijan
  • 26.06.2024 [13:01]

Turkish Ministry of National Defense: We will continue to be one fist and one heart with Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO
  • 26.06.2024 [12:43]

OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region
  • 25.06.2024 [21:00]

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region

Azerbaijan, Russia explore current state and development prospects of consular cooperation
  • 25.06.2024 [20:53]

Azerbaijan, Russia explore current state and development prospects of consular cooperation

Gassy cows and pigs will face a carbon tax in Denmark, a world first

  • [15:18]

Albert Einstein’s 1939 letter to Franklin D. Roosevelt could fetch up to $6 Million at auction

  • [15:02]

Central Bank: $94.8m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

  • [14:59]

® “Local companies’ promotion exhibition” concluded with Kapital Bank’s partnership

  • [14:54]

President Ilham Aliyev received President of Asian Development Bank VIDEO

  • [14:52]

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court reviews President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution VIDEO

  • [13:57]

Venezuela advances to Copa America quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Mexico on Rondón goal

  • [13:32]

World Drug Day report highlights spike in drug use, increased trafficking

  • [12:48]

Azerbaijan Army servicemen hold volleyball championship

  • [12:33]

President Ilham Aliyev received Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Environment Programme VIDEO

  • [11:40]

At least nine people hurt during attempted coup in Bolivia — interior minister

  • [10:56]

Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Georgia

  • [10:52]

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

  • [10:52]

Oil prices down in world markets

  • [10:50]

Türkiye, debutants Georgia through EURO 2024 last 16

  • [10:07]

Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking 26 June - Armed Forces Day

  • 26.06.2024 [22:18]

Azerbaijani FM meets with Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

  • 26.06.2024 [21:13]

Azerbaijan Army holds solemn ceremony on 26 June - Armed Forces Day

  • 26.06.2024 [20:08]

Austria beat Netherlands 3-2 to reach EURO 2024 last 16 as Group D leaders

  • 26.06.2024 [19:27]

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien to visit Azerbaijan

  • 26.06.2024 [19:17]

® BVLGARI is main sponsor of Torlonia Marbles exhibition at Louvre

  • 26.06.2024 [18:25]

Hikmet Hajiyev: We advise individuals in political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist dreams

  • 26.06.2024 [17:37]

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with his Italian counterpart VIDEO

  • 26.06.2024 [16:53]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN High Commisssioner to avoid using double standards on human rights issues

  • 26.06.2024 [16:28]

Soldiers march in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration

  • 26.06.2024 [15:35]

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Minister of Defense of Italy VIDEO

  • 26.06.2024 [14:40]

President Ilham Aliyev viewed military transport aircraft produced by Italian "Leonardo" company VIDEO

  • 26.06.2024 [13:30]

Turkish Ministry of National Defense: We will continue to be one fist and one heart with Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

  • 26.06.2024 [13:01]

OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO

  • 26.06.2024 [12:43]

US defense chief speaks to Russian counterpart via phone: Pentagon

  • 26.06.2024 [12:13]

Soldiers marching in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration VIDEO

  • 26.06.2024 [11:53]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day

  • 26.06.2024 [10:30]

England, Denmark, Slovenia reach EURO 2024 last 16 as matchday 3 games end goalless

  • 26.06.2024 [10:00]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov

  • 26.06.2024 [01:15]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Armed Forces Day

  • 25.06.2024 [22:03]

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region

  • 25.06.2024 [21:00]

Azerbaijan, Russia explore current state and development prospects of consular cooperation

  • 25.06.2024 [20:53]

First day of "By Youth For Youth" International Forum concludes in Shusha

  • 25.06.2024 [20:52]

Sabina Aliyeva addresses meeting of OIC ombudspersons in Morocco

  • 25.06.2024 [20:33]

Ukraine and Moldova enter formal membership talks with the European Union

  • 25.06.2024 [20:04]

® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds

  • 25.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani cadet judokas to aim for 'medal rush' at European Championships

  • 25.06.2024 [19:44]

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers hold rare phone call

  • 25.06.2024 [19:30]

Shusha hosting International Youth Forum

  • 25.06.2024 [18:48]

Youth involvement in major projects essential, says minister

  • 25.06.2024 [18:36]

Azerbaijan names U15 wrestling squad for 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 25.06.2024 [18:35]

Azerbaijan’s Green World Solidarity Year in spotlight of US media

  • 25.06.2024 [18:21]

Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan

  • 25.06.2024 [18:13]

Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora and Hungarian Turan Foundation eye enhancing cooperation

  • 25.06.2024 [18:05]

® Over 700 young people joined the “This Is the Way” social project!

  • 25.06.2024 [17:43]

Azerbaijan, Gambia waive visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports

  • 25.06.2024 [17:26]

Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades

  • 25.06.2024 [17:21]

BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in US

  • 25.06.2024 [17:00]

Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs wraps up in Zangilan

  • 25.06.2024 [16:56]

Sofia's INSAIT Institute for Computer Sciences and AI Awards Grants to Eight Students to Keep Them in Bulgaria

  • 25.06.2024 [16:35]

Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year

  • 25.06.2024 [16:21]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev holds another graduation ceremony

  • 25.06.2024 [16:14]

China's Chang'e 6 probe will soon bring samples of the moon's far side to Earth — and scientists are getting excited

  • 25.06.2024 [16:02]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion

  • 25.06.2024 [15:53]

Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double

  • 25.06.2024 [15:24]

400 Kenyan police officers depart for Haiti to lead UN-backed mission

  • 25.06.2024 [15:22]

“Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World” to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

  • 25.06.2024 [15:21]

Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo

  • 25.06.2024 [14:50]

Fifth volume of the multi-volume work "History. Time. Thoughts" by Professor Irada Huseynova published

  • 25.06.2024 [14:32]

Garlic could be a secret weapon to keep down your glucose and cholesterol

  • 25.06.2024 [14:31]

Central Bank: $87m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

  • 25.06.2024 [14:15]

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom VIDEO

  • 25.06.2024 [14:14]

German TV: “Without your kind cooperation it would not have been possible for us to realise the film…”

  • 25.06.2024 [13:28]

Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh

  • 25.06.2024 [13:13]

World Bank Approves $150 million to improve primary healthcare services in Sri Lanka

  • 25.06.2024 [12:38]

Paris hosts presentation of documentary about Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov - prominent representative of French Resistance Movement

  • 25.06.2024 [12:21]

To Her Excellency Madame Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • 25.06.2024 [11:01]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 25.06.2024 [10:51]

Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

  • 25.06.2024 [10:42]

Azerbaijani wrestler into European championships final

  • 25.06.2024 [10:15]

33 Greco-Roman era family tombs uncovered in Egypt's Aswan

  • 25.06.2024 [10:02]

Spokesperson for US Department of State: We continue to support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 25.06.2024 [09:54]

Mattia Zaccagni's last-minute goal brings last 16 ticket to Italy

  • 25.06.2024 [08:02]

European Commission says Apple in breach of EU competition rules

  • 24.06.2024 [21:00]

Turkish Airlines retains Europe’s best airline title for 9th time

  • 24.06.2024 [20:30]

Participants of AZERTAC internship program receive certificates

  • 24.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani female chess player crowned English Chess Champion

  • 24.06.2024 [19:31]

AZAL once again named best airline in Central Asia and CIS

  • 24.06.2024 [19:10]

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss implementation of joint projects

  • 24.06.2024 [18:52]

Zangilan hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs

  • 24.06.2024 [18:12]

NASA confirms it would fail protecting Earth from an asteroid impact in 14 years

  • 24.06.2024 [18:05]

Azerbaijan-Brazil interparliamentary relations discussed

  • 24.06.2024 [18:01]

Baku Open 2024 to welcome over 300 chess players

  • 24.06.2024 [17:54]

Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper publishes interview with Azerbaijani ambassador

  • 24.06.2024 [17:39]

Princess Anne admitted to hospital after head injury

  • 24.06.2024 [17:30]

German Liberals threaten ruling coalition over debt

  • 24.06.2024 [17:16]

Kylian Mbappe 'really eager' to play against Poland, says Aurelien Tchouameni, rounds on France critics at Euro 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:54]

Drinking coffee may lower risk of death from too much sitting

  • 24.06.2024 [16:31]

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to review President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution

  • 24.06.2024 [16:21]

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until October 1, 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:08]

® Opportunity for micro entrepreneurs to benefit from EDF (SİF) loans via Birbank Biznes

  • 24.06.2024 [15:26]

SpaceX completes Falcon 9 double launch day with Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Station

  • 24.06.2024 [14:59]

Türkiye’s major crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack

  • 24.06.2024 [14:48]

Uzbekistan becomes first country to receive World Bank carbon funds after reducing emissions

  • 24.06.2024 [14:40]

ANAMA: 946 hectares of territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 24.06.2024 [14:36]