® Bakcell presents a new store in Shusha

This time the opening of an innovative store in line with the new Bakcell brand took place in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Together with the branches in Lachin and Khankendi, the newly opened store in Shusha is the third Bakcell store in the Karabakh region.

"Our goal is to stay true to the promises we have made to our customers with the introduction of our new brand. For this reason, we will continue to introduce our innovations and new products in every region of Azerbaijan, especially in Karabakh. For example, we delivered the fastest fixed home internet in the country to our subscribers last month. In the coming days we plan to offer our subscribers VoWifi, which supports Wi-Fi calling service, as well as several new products," said Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller at the opening of the store in Shusha.

The new Bakcell store, located on Istiglaliyat Street in Shusha, is a place that offers visitors a completely new brand experience. Here subscribers can get information about Bakcell's new services, high-tech and AI-enabled products, in addition to the traditional services they need. The store is equipped with a queuing system and an e-corner to ensure quality and fast operations.

It is worth to mention that last year, Bakcell brought the latest VoLTE voice technology, eSIM, and the fastest mobile internet network in the country to its subscribers in the Karabakh region. In addition, the number of base stations in the region has exceeded 120.