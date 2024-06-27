Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for developing bilateral relations

Tbilisi, June 27, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met Thursday with the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili.

The ministers first held the one-on-one meeting, followed by the meeting in an expanded format with the participation of delegations of the two countries.

The meeting revolved around the political, security, defense, economic, trade, energy, transport, communications, cultural, humanitarian and other aspects of the existing strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as topical issues on the agenda and current regional situation.

The parties underscored that the existing high-level political dialogue between the two countries, ongoing intensive visits, the activities of diplomatic missions and consulates, and the mechanism of political consultations contribute to further reinforcing strategic partnership relations. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his hope that today's official visit would provide further impetus to bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Hailing the close cooperation between the two countries in the realms of economy, investments, trade, energy, and communications, the sides emphasized that thanks to the existing cooperation, major regional projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Southern Gas Corridor and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars have been successfully implemented. They also highlighted the importance of evolving the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia aimed at strengthening economic integration efforts, as well as accelerating the implementation of joint projects.

The parties underlined the importance of mutual coordination of national efforts in the combat against regional and global security threats, especially cooperation in the protection of critical energy infrastructure projects. They also mentioned the significance of continuing mutual support and solidarity efforts in various multilateral platforms, including the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, OSCE, GUAM and other frameworks.

The sides expressed their confidence that reinforcing of joint cooperation in the areas of education, culture, and sports, would contribute to the high-level dialogue between the two countries.

FM Bayramov provided insights into Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency, saying that COP29 would create extra opportunities for strengthening cooperation with Georgia in this field.

Additionally, the sides discussed the efforts towards the realization of the “Black Sea Green Cable” initiative.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shed light on the regional peace and ongoing construction efforts in the post-conflict period. Highlighting the main threats and obstacles to the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the minister emphasized that Azerbaijan is determined to advance its efforts towards establishing the security and peace in the region as the initiator of the peace agenda. Noting that despite significant progress has been made with regard to the text of the peace treaty, Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that the ongoing claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity enshrined in the Constitution and other legislative acts of Armenia remain the main obstacle within the framework of the peace process.

The meeting also saw discussions on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

The ministers then made a press statement on the outcomes of the meeting.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent