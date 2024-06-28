$629mln worth of agreements concluded at Kazakhstan-China Forum

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin attended the 3rd Cross-Border Forum Kazakhstan-China held on June 26 in Ürümqi, China, during which a number of documents worth 629.1 million US dollars were signed, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Forum was joined by representatives of 17 Kazakh regions, major companies and business circles and 27 Chinese provinces.

As Zhumangarin said, China is the fourth major investor in the Kazakh economy.

Kazakhstan and China have all conditions for intensive cross-regional interaction, with the great potential for new investment cooperation opportunities, said the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister.

As part of the event, 17 documents worth 629.1 million US dollars were signed. Among the major ones are the agreement between Almaty region and TBEA PJSC on construction and modernization of 10 substations and power lines, construction of a plant for production of electric equipment, three contacts on supplies of sunflower oil, agreement between Qazaq Camel LLP and Xinjang Huaken Dairy Group Co ltd on supplies of dry camel milk and others.

On the same day, the 8th edition of the market-oriented international exhibition EXPO China-Eurasian kicked off in Ürümqi. Attending the event were the heads of government of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, deputy Prime Ministers of Kazakhstani and Tajikistan.

Addressing the exhibition, Zhumangarin stressed that a new stage of the golden 30th anniversary of relations between China and Kazakhstan sets new ambitious goals, including bringing the mutual trade turnover to up to 100 billion US dollars.

The Kazakhstani pavilion, which claimed the title of the largest visitor pavilion at the EXPO China-Eurasian with an area of 260 sq.m., featured export products of 42 domestic companies.