POLITICS
James O'Brien: We invited Azerbaijan and Armenia to NATO summit
Baku, June 28, AZERTAC
“We invited Azerbaijan and Armenia to NATO summit,” US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien told journalists.
“US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is hosting an event for all of NATO partners. That includes Armenia and Azerbaijan, so we expect them both to attend it at the foreign ministerial level. So they will attend along with the other, a total of 30 partners,” the US Assistant Secretary emphasized.
NATO summit will be held in Washington on July 9-11.
