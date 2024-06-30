Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy visits Italy

Baku, June 30, AZERTAC

The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, has visited Italy.

The Minister will participate in the Green Energy Transition Congress and Exhibition to be held in Milan, Italy, on July 1-3.

As part of the event, the Minister of Energy is scheduled to deliver a speech titled "Climate Rights of Emerging Economies: Insights into Azerbaijan's National Energy Strategy Ahead of COP29," participate in panel discussions on continuous ınternational actions on energy transition, and also hold bilateral meetings.

The Green Energy Transition Congress is a platform where participants from various countries, organizations, and companies come together to discuss accelerating the energy transition.