The Azerbaijan State News Agency

COP29

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy visits Italy

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy visits Italy

Baku, June 30, AZERTAC

The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, has visited Italy.

The Minister will participate in the Green Energy Transition Congress and Exhibition to be held in Milan, Italy, on July 1-3.

As part of the event, the Minister of Energy is scheduled to deliver a speech titled "Climate Rights of Emerging Economies: Insights into Azerbaijan's National Energy Strategy Ahead of COP29," participate in panel discussions on continuous ınternational actions on energy transition, and also hold bilateral meetings.

The Green Energy Transition Congress is a platform where participants from various countries, organizations, and companies come together to discuss accelerating the energy transition.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijani Deputy FM: UK shows great interest in COP29 preparation
  • 28.06.2024 [18:33]

Azerbaijani Deputy FM: UK shows great interest in COP29 preparation

UN Secretary General to attend COP29 in Baku
  • 28.06.2024 [12:48]

UN Secretary General to attend COP29 in Baku

COP29 Information Centre opens to visitors VIDEO
  • 27.06.2024 [20:37]

COP29 Information Centre opens to visitors VIDEO

UNEP Executive Director hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to address climate change
  • 27.06.2024 [17:24]

UNEP Executive Director hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to address climate change

Azerbaijan’s Green World Solidarity Year in spotlight of US media
  • 25.06.2024 [18:21]

Azerbaijan’s Green World Solidarity Year in spotlight of US media

Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan
  • 25.06.2024 [18:13]

Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan

Climate Action Forum of NAM Youth Organization wraps up in Baku VIDEO
  • 24.06.2024 [12:23]

Climate Action Forum of NAM Youth Organization wraps up in Baku VIDEO

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” wraps up in Zangilan VIDEO
  • 21.06.2024 [17:06]

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” wraps up in Zangilan VIDEO

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued in Zangilan
  • 21.06.2024 [13:04]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued in Zangilan

Xi to attend SCO summit, pay state visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

  • [16:25]

Azerbaijani judokas win 4 medals at Children of Asia International Sports Games in Russia

  • [13:01]

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan conducts working visit to Croatia

  • [12:55]

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy visits Italy

  • [12:32]

Team of Baku Higher Oil School earns US$100,000 investment

  • [11:17]

Azerbaijani wrestler claims European crown

  • [11:00]

Azerbaijani swimmer secures gold medal in Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk

  • [10:54]

European companies signing more than $42 billion worth of deals in Egypt, von der Leyen says

  • 29.06.2024 [20:50]

Samarkand hosts OIC Youth Forum

  • 29.06.2024 [20:28]

Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite to be launched on July 8

  • 29.06.2024 [20:14]

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission officially launches snap parliamentary elections

  • 29.06.2024 [19:49]

Azerbaijan, Montenegro explore prospects for social cooperation

  • 29.06.2024 [19:31]

ICESCO, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation

  • 29.06.2024 [19:15]

Azerbaijan names 11 judokas to compete at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 29.06.2024 [18:09]

Azerbaijani wrestlers claim three medals at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 29.06.2024 [17:46]

China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project launched

  • 29.06.2024 [17:40]

Pre-election campaign for Azerbaijani snap parliamentary elections to kick off on August 9, 2024

  • 29.06.2024 [17:28]

Nigeria's north-east risks mass hunger as UN funding dwindles

  • 29.06.2024 [16:57]

Baku Open-2024 Chess Festival kicks off with grand opening ceremony

  • 29.06.2024 [16:50]

Chelsea sign Aston Villa teenager Omari Kellyman on six-year contract

  • 29.06.2024 [16:48]

Team of Baku Higher Oil School earns US$100,000 investment

  • 29.06.2024 [16:41]

Poll shows 60% of Americans want Biden replaced as presidential candidate

  • 29.06.2024 [16:16]

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson attends AOA Board of Directors Meeting held in Istanbul

  • 29.06.2024 [16:06]

The Defense Post: Azerbaijan receives first C-27J Spartan tactical transport aircraft

  • 29.06.2024 [15:33]

UN announces 2024 Sustainable Development Report

  • 29.06.2024 [14:42]

Azerbaijani karate fighter wins gold in Croatia

  • 29.06.2024 [14:26]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Vice President of Hungarian National Assembly

  • 29.06.2024 [13:40]

Jewelry collection inspired by national motifs presented in Paris

  • 29.06.2024 [13:36]

Iran’s presidential election goes to runoff

  • 29.06.2024 [13:30]

President of International Chess Federation visits Azerbaijan

  • 29.06.2024 [12:34]

Graduation ceremony for Operational-tactical faculty’s second-year listeners held

  • 29.06.2024 [12:19]

SpaceX launches 2nd batch of next-gen US spy satellites

  • 29.06.2024 [12:19]

EURO 2024 Round of 16 to kick off Saturday

  • 29.06.2024 [11:43]

Global inactivity crisis puts 1.8B adults health at risk: WHO

  • 29.06.2024 [11:36]

Oil prices end mixed in global markets

  • 29.06.2024 [11:11]

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

  • 29.06.2024 [11:10]

Another Azerbaijani boxer reaches final of European Championships in Sarajevo

  • 29.06.2024 [11:09]

Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for cooperation

  • 29.06.2024 [11:00]

Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium to be built in Shymkent

  • 29.06.2024 [10:30]

James O’Brien: Azerbaijan and Armenia have very effective direct communication

  • 28.06.2024 [21:03]

AI can beat university students, study suggests

  • 28.06.2024 [20:48]

James O'Brien: We invited Azerbaijan and Armenia to NATO summit

  • 28.06.2024 [20:33]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Hungarian counterpart in Budapest VIDEO

  • 28.06.2024 [20:26]

® Bakcell presents a new store in Shusha

  • 28.06.2024 [20:26]

Montenegro-Azerbaijan business forum held

  • 28.06.2024 [20:02]

US Assistant Secretary does not believe Section 907 is an impediment to cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • 28.06.2024 [19:44]

Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss regional developments

  • 28.06.2024 [19:02]

Azerbaijani Deputy FM: UK shows great interest in COP29 preparation

  • 28.06.2024 [18:33]

Panama Canal agency warns water shortage "is not over"

  • 28.06.2024 [17:55]

UN secretary-general says will attend SCO summit in Kazakhstan

  • 28.06.2024 [17:45]

Azerbaijani gymnasts aim for medals rush in Swiss tournament

  • 28.06.2024 [17:44]

® Kapital Bank completed placement of the second tranche of manat bonds

  • 28.06.2024 [17:39]

Sudan is facing an unprecedented hunger catastrophe, say UN agency chiefs

  • 28.06.2024 [17:22]

® Azercell extends its ISO certification for customer satisfaction

  • 28.06.2024 [17:06]

LeBron James' son Bronny set to be 1st player to team up with his father in NBA

  • 28.06.2024 [17:01]

BHOS rector meets with students who score high in IELTS

  • 28.06.2024 [16:58]

Azerbaijani, Ukrainian media outlets explore priorities for cooperation

  • 28.06.2024 [16:54]

Azerbaijani female karate fighter wins bronze in 2024 Karate 1 Youth League

  • 28.06.2024 [16:39]

Azerbaijan’s Guba to host FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2024

  • 28.06.2024 [16:38]

Britain’s Princess Anne discharged from the hospital after head injury

  • 28.06.2024 [16:38]

Azerbaijani Youth and Sports minister meets with his Chadian counterpart

  • 28.06.2024 [16:20]

Mount Everest's melting ice reveals bodies of climbers lost in the "death zone"

  • 28.06.2024 [15:58]

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters shine at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 28.06.2024 [15:57]

Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund to be established

  • 28.06.2024 [15:46]

Early elections to Azerbaijan’s parliament scheduled for September 1, 2024 - ORDER

  • 28.06.2024 [15:38]

Prague-to-Budapest train collides with a bus in Slovakia, killing 7 people and injuring 5

  • 28.06.2024 [13:52]

China's Chang'e-6 collects 1,935.3 grams of samples from moon's far side VIDEO

  • 28.06.2024 [13:37]

ADA University hosts English-Language teachers’ conference

  • 28.06.2024 [13:34]

BHOS rector meets with foreign students

  • 28.06.2024 [12:54]

UN Secretary General to attend COP29 in Baku

  • 28.06.2024 [12:48]

Peru’s Pacific Coast rocked by magnitude 7.2 earthquake

  • 28.06.2024 [12:30]

President Ilham Aliyev received US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs VIDEO

  • 28.06.2024 [12:27]

Magnitude 5 quake rattles Azerbaijan’s Lerik district

  • 28.06.2024 [11:12]

AI among Top 10 emerging technologies of 2024

  • 28.06.2024 [11:03]

Azerbaijani oil sells for $89

  • 28.06.2024 [10:52]

$629mln worth of agreements concluded at Kazakhstan-China Forum

  • 28.06.2024 [10:48]

Azerbaijan relocates 21 more residents to Lachin city VIDEO

  • 28.06.2024 [10:31]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 28.06.2024 [10:23]

Azerbaijani, Serbian military experts hold meeting

  • 28.06.2024 [10:22]

Reform of UNSC must begin with providing permanent membership to Africa — Guterres

  • 28.06.2024 [10:21]

UNEP Executive Director informed about work done regarding transition to "green" economy in Azerbaijan

  • 27.06.2024 [21:18]

Warships of Russia’s Caspian Flotilla pay friendly visit to Baku

  • 27.06.2024 [21:18]

Azerbaijan, China discuss cooperation in energy storage systems

  • 27.06.2024 [21:01]

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for expanding cooperation in strategic areas

  • 27.06.2024 [20:49]

COP29 Information Centre opens to visitors VIDEO

  • 27.06.2024 [20:37]

Azerbaijani referee to officiate at UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round

  • 27.06.2024 [20:24]

Azerbaijan, Ukraine explore current state of relations

  • 27.06.2024 [19:48]

Azerbaijani culture minister attends 2nd Maqom Art International Forum in Uzbekistan

  • 27.06.2024 [19:30]

Azerbaijan, Libya hail mutual support within international organizations

  • 27.06.2024 [19:11]

Nacho Fernández leaves Real Madrid and joins Al Qadisiyah

  • 27.06.2024 [18:52]

Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for developing interparliamentary ties

  • 27.06.2024 [18:47]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Heads of state and government play a vital role in development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations

  • 27.06.2024 [18:39]

UK car output falls nearly 12% in May on EV transition, says industry body

  • 27.06.2024 [18:34]

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for developing bilateral relations

  • 27.06.2024 [18:26]

Greco-Roman burials indicating ancient disease unearthed in Egypt’s Aswan

  • 27.06.2024 [17:55]

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov: We will hear positive news on peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia in near future

  • 27.06.2024 [17:45]

Two Azerbaijani female boxers reach semifinal of European Championships in Sarajevo

  • 27.06.2024 [17:35]

Azerbaijani FM visits monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi

  • 27.06.2024 [17:34]

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter bags gold at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 27.06.2024 [17:26]

UNEP Executive Director hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to address climate change

  • 27.06.2024 [17:24]