High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” wraps up in Zangilan VIDEO

Zangilan, June 21, AZERTAC

The 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future”, a run-up to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), concluded Friday in Zangilan.

The third day of the high-level meeting featured two panel discussions titled “Lessons from Azerbaijan’s own experience” and “Politics, Lobbyists, Youth, women groups, activists and community involvement.”

The “Lessons from Azerbaijan’s own experience” panel discussion moderated by Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), was addressed by Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Faig Mutallimov, Head of Ecological Policy Division of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and Joseph Muscat, former Prime Minister of Malta.

Special Representative Vahid Hajiyev described the event as a historic moment to discuss the ongoing efforts in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions with respect to sustainable development. He stressed the importance of Azerbaijan’s progress in addressing climate change and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The second panel discussion on the theme “Politics: Lobbyists, Youth, women groups, activists and community involvement” moderated by Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was joined by Leyla Hasanova, Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, Mehri Huseynli, NGIC Public Relations Manager and SDG Programs Coordinator, Pervana Valiyeva, member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, Manas Chawla, NGIC Young Leader (United Kingdom), Klau Chmielowska, NGIC Young Leader (Poland) and Noel Jackson, NGiC Young Leader (India).

“Youth’s participation in climate adaptation is not just beneficial, it is essential,” the COP29 Youth Climate Champion noted.

The event continued with discussions.