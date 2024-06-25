Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

The online platform of the EU Regional Communication Programme for the Eastern Neighbourhood (EU NEIGHBOURS east) has published an article highlighting the importance of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan this November.

Headlined “Why COP29 in Azerbaijan matters to youth,” the article said: “The COP is a decision-making mechanism, established by the UNFCCC. The UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) is a treaty ratified by 198 parties (197 countries and the EU) which obligates its parties for action against climate change. The COP is its supreme decision-making organ, the Conference of the Parties. COP is a meeting focusing on climate change, held every year in a different city. The 198 parties who ratified the UNFCCC take part in this event, but also non-governmental organisations, intergovernmental organisations and others, all managed by the United Nations. The meeting has the objective of reviewing its parties’ progress in climate protection, setting global climate policy, calling for action on the pressing issue of climate change and educating people around the globe about climate change. It is uniting the world to talk about climate and climate change and therefore of great importance.”

“From the first COP in Berlin in 1995 to the upcoming COP in Baku this November, let’s dive into some of the major climate accomplishments.

The Kyoto Protocol was signed at COP3 in Japan, which set the foundation of the carbon market and saw industrialised countries approve legally binding targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. COP15 in Denmark was another landmark achievement with the signing of the Copenhagen Accord to keep the maximum global average temperature rise below 2°C compared to pre-industrialisation levels. After 20 years of negotiation, world leaders adopted the Paris Agreement at COP21 to develop long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, paying special attention to renewable energies. For instance, the EU aims to become the world’s first climate-neutral economy and society by 2050,” the article mentioned.

“Before explaining how youth can actively participate at COP, it is important to emphasize why young people should get involved in climate action in the first place. If climate change is not limited to 2 degrees compared to the pre-industrial age, young people and even future generations will suffer disproportionately more from the consequences of global warming – even though they didn’t cause climate change,” the article underlined.

“COP seems to be such a formal event on global scale, but the good news is that there are multiple ways for youth to actively engage at COP:

International Youth Climate Delegate of the United Nations: At COP28, 100 young people participated in this capacity. Delegates from the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Indigenous Peoples and other minority groups have priority in the selection process.

Climate Champions Youth Fellowship: The programme creates a pathway for young professionals to work within the team supporting the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions for COP29.

Young and Future Generations Day: This day is celebrated since COP21, in order to emphasise the power of youth in intergenerational climate discussions,” the article emphasized.

The author concluded the article by saying that if you want to find out more about COP29 and Azerbaijan’s progress in the fight against climate change, join the next online event “Azerbaijan – The host country of COP29” which will be held on 1 July at 18:00 CET.”