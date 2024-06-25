Azerbaijan, Russia explore current state and development prospects of consular cooperation

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani and Russia`s Foreign Ministries convened for 11th round of consular consultations on Tuesday.

The initial stage of consultations was led by Emil Safarov, head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Aleksey Klimov, Director of the Consular Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, along with their respective delegations.

Representatives from the Ministry of Justice and the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan were also present at the meeting.

The consular consultations addressed the current state of and development prospects for consular cooperation between the two countries, as well as the possibilities of signing new bilateral documents in this field and digitizing consular services.

The parties also discussed the issue of protecting the rights and freedoms of the citizens of the two countries and providing consular assistance to them. They emphasized the importance of joint measures to reinforce relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in justice, migration, education and other important domains.

Following the meeting, the delegations of the two countries signed a protocol.