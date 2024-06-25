Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov, who is on a working visit to Turkmenistan, met with Chairman of the Turkmendemiryollary Agency (Turkmen Railways) Azat Atamuradov and with the country’s high-level delegation.

Discussions during the meeting revolved around the strengthening of railway relations, increasing the volume of freight turnover between the two countries, as well as boosting the volume of multimodal freight transportation along the Central Asia-Europe-Central Asia and China-Europe-China routes.

The parties highlighted the great potential for cooperation, and underlined the importance of promoting these opportunities in the European market.

During his meeting, CJSC Chairman Rovshan Rustamov also held meetings with the leadership of Turkmennebit, Turkmengaz, Turkmenhimiya State Concerns, and the leaders of the Turkmenistan State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange, providing them with detailed information about the works carried out by Azerbaijan Railways towards the expansion of the Middle Corridor.