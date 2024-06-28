Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Hungary, met on Friday with the Minister of Defense of Hungary, Mr. Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

First, Heroes' Square located in Budapest was visited and a wreath was traditionally laid.

At the official welcoming ceremony held in the Hungarian Defense Ministry’s building, the Defense Ministers passed along the guard of honor. Following the performance of both countries’ national anthems, accompanied by a military orchestra, the Distinguished Visitors' Book was signed.

The meeting emphasized the successful development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian bilateral relations and the importance of such visits in terms of expanding relations in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres. A detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of joint military cooperation and a number of issues of mutual interest took place.

At the end, a press conference was held for media representatives.