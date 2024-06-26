Soldiers march in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration

Baku, June 26, AZERTAC

As part of a series of events held on the occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day, the marches of servicemen accompanied by military orchestras were organized on various streets and avenues of Baku, and in the cities of Ganja, Barda, and Shusha.

The servicemen marched along the designated routes and were greeted with applause by the citizens. Military marches, performed by military orchestras aroused great interest.

The exemplary performances of military orchestras continued in the Heydar Aliyev Park (next to the Heydar Aliyev Palace), the Azadlig Square in the AzNeft circle, the Museum Center (in front of the Boulevard Fountain), Officers Park, Central Park, as well as other designated routes.

The performances of military orchestras will continue today from 19:00 to 21:00 in Sumgayit Seaside Boulevard area, Ganja, Shusha cities, and central streets and avenues of Barda district.