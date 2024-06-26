The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

® BVLGARI is main sponsor of Torlonia Marbles exhibition at Louvre

As a major patron of Fondazione Torlonia since 2017, last night Bvlgari celebrated the opening of the “Masterpieces from the Torlonia Collection” exhibition - the first international stage of a world tour - at the Louvre in Paris.

Known as the largest private collection of ancient Greek and Imperial Roman sculptures preserved to date, the Torlonia Marbles are on display for the first time ever outside Italy, in one of the most famed and prestigious museums in the world, after their restauration by Fondazione Torlonia with the support of Bvlgari.

The unveiling event was hosted by Bvlgari at the presence of the Councilor Chief of Staff Francesco Gilioli, the Special Superintendent Daniela Porro and the Ambassador of Italy to France Emanuela D'Alessandro, and attended by an exclusive parterre of institutions and international press.

“The deep bond with Fondazione Torlonia dates back to 2017, when Bvlgari became the major patron of the restauration of now over 100 statues from what is considered the most important private collection of ancient art in the world. Today we are proud that this artistic heritage, we have contributed to preserve, is travelling outside Italy for the first time ever, to reach the Louvre, one of the world’s major cultural institutions and thus a vast international audience. This significant exhibition, which reminds us of what a privilege it is to undertake cultural patronage initiatives of this caliber, is part of our broader commitment to create lasting value through a giving-back approach. The same commitment that inspired us in the founding of Fondazione Bvlgari earlier this year.” said Bvlgari CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin.

The about 100 international guests were greeted by a welcome cocktail in the splendid frame of the Salle des Cariatides, an impressive Renaissance vaulted gallery that displays a collection ancient scultpures.

After having enjoyed a private tour of the exhibition, guests experienced a signature dinner exclusively created for this special occasion by three-starred Chef Yannick Alleno, in the magnificent setting of Galerie Daru. Live performances of violinists and harpists shaped the enchanting atmosphere of the evening.

Ulviyya Mahmud, founder and editor-in-chief of NARGIS magazine and friend of the Bvlgari brand, also attended the special event.

In the frame of Bvlgari's initiatives taking place in Paris, from June 25 to August 31, 2024 it will be possible to discover the Eternally Reborn Exhibition at the Place Vendome Flagship boutique, to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the Roman Maison.

The exhibition was organized by the Louvre Museum in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Culture (Special Superintendency of Archaeology Fine Arts and Landscape of Rome) and the Fondazione Torlonia, with the support of Bvlgari as major patron. It will be open to public from June 26 to November 11, 2024 in the Denon Wing at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh
  • 25.06.2024 [13:13]

Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh

Paris hosts presentation of documentary about Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov - prominent representative of French Resistance Movement
  • 25.06.2024 [12:21]

Paris hosts presentation of documentary about Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov - prominent representative of French Resistance Movement

Italian literary portal publishes verses by outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi
  • 24.06.2024 [13:36]

Italian literary portal publishes verses by outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi

Delegation of Culture Ministry embarks on Germany visit
  • 23.06.2024 [10:40]

Delegation of Culture Ministry embarks on Germany visit

Euronews: Gamesummit 2024 places Baku on gaming industry map
  • 22.06.2024 [16:09]

Euronews: Gamesummit 2024 places Baku on gaming industry map

"Azerkhalcha" OJSC and Aydan Salahova signed a joint project - "Woman" triptych carpet
  • 14.06.2024 [19:02]

"Azerkhalcha" OJSC and Aydan Salahova signed a joint project - "Woman" triptych carpet

Storied Titian painting found at London bus stop after theft goes to auction
  • 14.06.2024 [15:49]

Storied Titian painting found at London bus stop after theft goes to auction

Uzbekistan’s President congratulates participants of Azerbaijan Culture Days in Tashkent
  • 12.06.2024 [19:03]

Uzbekistan’s President congratulates participants of Azerbaijan Culture Days in Tashkent

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cultural relations
  • 12.06.2024 [12:30]

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cultural relations

® BVLGARI is main sponsor of Torlonia Marbles exhibition at Louvre

  • [18:25]

Hikmet Hajiyev: We advise individuals in political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist dreams

  • [17:37]

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with his Italian counterpart VIDEO

  • [16:53]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN High Commisssioner to avoid using double standards on human rights issues

  • [16:28]

Soldiers march in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration

  • [15:35]

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Minister of Defense of Italy VIDEO

  • [14:40]

President Ilham Aliyev viewed military transport aircraft produced by Italian "Leonardo" company VIDEO

  • [13:30]

Turkish Ministry of National Defense: We will continue to be one fist and one heart with Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

  • [13:01]

OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO

  • [12:43]

US defense chief speaks to Russian counterpart via phone: Pentagon

  • [12:13]

Soldiers marching in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration VIDEO

  • [11:53]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day

  • [10:30]

England, Denmark, Slovenia reach EURO 2024 last 16 as matchday 3 games end goalless

  • [10:00]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov

  • [01:15]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Armed Forces Day

  • 25.06.2024 [22:03]

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region

  • 25.06.2024 [21:00]

Azerbaijan, Russia explore current state and development prospects of consular cooperation

  • 25.06.2024 [20:53]

First day of "By Youth For Youth" International Forum concludes in Shusha

  • 25.06.2024 [20:52]

Sabina Aliyeva addresses meeting of OIC ombudspersons in Morocco

  • 25.06.2024 [20:33]

Ukraine and Moldova enter formal membership talks with the European Union

  • 25.06.2024 [20:04]

® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds

  • 25.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani cadet judokas to aim for 'medal rush' at European Championships

  • 25.06.2024 [19:44]

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers hold rare phone call

  • 25.06.2024 [19:30]

Shusha hosting International Youth Forum

  • 25.06.2024 [18:48]

Youth involvement in major projects essential, says minister

  • 25.06.2024 [18:36]

Azerbaijan names U15 wrestling squad for 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 25.06.2024 [18:35]

Azerbaijan’s Green World Solidarity Year in spotlight of US media

  • 25.06.2024 [18:21]

Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan

  • 25.06.2024 [18:13]

Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora and Hungarian Turan Foundation eye enhancing cooperation

  • 25.06.2024 [18:05]

® Over 700 young people joined the “This Is the Way” social project!

  • 25.06.2024 [17:43]

Azerbaijan, Gambia waive visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports

  • 25.06.2024 [17:26]

Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades

  • 25.06.2024 [17:21]

BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in US

  • 25.06.2024 [17:00]

Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs wraps up in Zangilan

  • 25.06.2024 [16:56]

Sofia's INSAIT Institute for Computer Sciences and AI Awards Grants to Eight Students to Keep Them in Bulgaria

  • 25.06.2024 [16:35]

Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year

  • 25.06.2024 [16:21]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev holds another graduation ceremony

  • 25.06.2024 [16:14]

China's Chang'e 6 probe will soon bring samples of the moon's far side to Earth — and scientists are getting excited

  • 25.06.2024 [16:02]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion

  • 25.06.2024 [15:53]

Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double

  • 25.06.2024 [15:24]

400 Kenyan police officers depart for Haiti to lead UN-backed mission

  • 25.06.2024 [15:22]

“Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World” to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

  • 25.06.2024 [15:21]

Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo

  • 25.06.2024 [14:50]

Fifth volume of the multi-volume work "History. Time. Thoughts" by Professor Irada Huseynova published

  • 25.06.2024 [14:32]

Garlic could be a secret weapon to keep down your glucose and cholesterol

  • 25.06.2024 [14:31]

Central Bank: $87m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

  • 25.06.2024 [14:15]

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom VIDEO

  • 25.06.2024 [14:14]

German TV: “Without your kind cooperation it would not have been possible for us to realise the film…”

  • 25.06.2024 [13:28]

Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh

  • 25.06.2024 [13:13]

World Bank Approves $150 million to improve primary healthcare services in Sri Lanka

  • 25.06.2024 [12:38]

Paris hosts presentation of documentary about Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov - prominent representative of French Resistance Movement

  • 25.06.2024 [12:21]

To Her Excellency Madame Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • 25.06.2024 [11:01]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 25.06.2024 [10:51]

Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

  • 25.06.2024 [10:42]

Azerbaijani wrestler into European championships final

  • 25.06.2024 [10:15]

33 Greco-Roman era family tombs uncovered in Egypt's Aswan

  • 25.06.2024 [10:02]

Spokesperson for US Department of State: We continue to support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 25.06.2024 [09:54]

Mattia Zaccagni's last-minute goal brings last 16 ticket to Italy

  • 25.06.2024 [08:02]

European Commission says Apple in breach of EU competition rules

  • 24.06.2024 [21:00]

Turkish Airlines retains Europe’s best airline title for 9th time

  • 24.06.2024 [20:30]

Participants of AZERTAC internship program receive certificates

  • 24.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani female chess player crowned English Chess Champion

  • 24.06.2024 [19:31]

AZAL once again named best airline in Central Asia and CIS

  • 24.06.2024 [19:10]

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss implementation of joint projects

  • 24.06.2024 [18:52]

Zangilan hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs

  • 24.06.2024 [18:12]

NASA confirms it would fail protecting Earth from an asteroid impact in 14 years

  • 24.06.2024 [18:05]

Azerbaijan-Brazil interparliamentary relations discussed

  • 24.06.2024 [18:01]

Baku Open 2024 to welcome over 300 chess players

  • 24.06.2024 [17:54]

Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper publishes interview with Azerbaijani ambassador

  • 24.06.2024 [17:39]

Princess Anne admitted to hospital after head injury

  • 24.06.2024 [17:30]

German Liberals threaten ruling coalition over debt

  • 24.06.2024 [17:16]

Kylian Mbappe 'really eager' to play against Poland, says Aurelien Tchouameni, rounds on France critics at Euro 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:54]

Drinking coffee may lower risk of death from too much sitting

  • 24.06.2024 [16:31]

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to review President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution

  • 24.06.2024 [16:21]

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until October 1, 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:08]

® Opportunity for micro entrepreneurs to benefit from EDF (SİF) loans via Birbank Biznes

  • 24.06.2024 [15:26]

SpaceX completes Falcon 9 double launch day with Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Station

  • 24.06.2024 [14:59]

Türkiye’s major crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack

  • 24.06.2024 [14:48]

Uzbekistan becomes first country to receive World Bank carbon funds after reducing emissions

  • 24.06.2024 [14:40]

ANAMA: 946 hectares of territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 24.06.2024 [14:36]

China's reusable carrier rocket completes first 10-km VTOL test

  • 24.06.2024 [13:48]

Junior Azerbaijani boxers make successful start to EUBC European Championships

  • 24.06.2024 [13:40]

Italian literary portal publishes verses by outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi

  • 24.06.2024 [13:36]

Fire protection team leaders hold training-methodical session, Defense Ministry VIDEO

  • 24.06.2024 [13:28]

Azerbaijani athletes to compete at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 24.06.2024 [13:24]

Climate Action Forum of NAM Youth Organization wraps up in Baku VIDEO

  • 24.06.2024 [12:23]

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian President and Head of Dagestan

  • 24.06.2024 [11:48]

Fire engulfs battery plant, killing one worker

  • 24.06.2024 [11:41]

First Azerbaijani diaspora organization founded in South Africa

  • 24.06.2024 [11:41]

BHOS students to study in Portugal

  • 24.06.2024 [11:23]

Oil prices down in world markets

  • 24.06.2024 [10:45]

To His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

  • 24.06.2024 [10:28]

At least 1,301 people died during Hajj - Saudi Arabia

  • 24.06.2024 [10:22]

Switzerland make EURO 2024 last 16 despite draw with Germany

  • 24.06.2024 [10:21]

To Mr. Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation

  • 24.06.2024 [10:15]

Several killed as orthodox church and synagogue attacked in Russia's Dagestan

  • 23.06.2024 [21:50]

BTA to have press clubs in all regional cities in Bulgaria with opening of national press club in Montana on June 24

  • 23.06.2024 [21:42]

Trump says he knows who his vice presidential selection will be

  • 23.06.2024 [19:34]

Young Azerbaijani badminton players garner four medals in Serbia

  • 23.06.2024 [15:44]

8 missing after landslide hits houses in central China

  • 23.06.2024 [15:35]