® BVLGARI is main sponsor of Torlonia Marbles exhibition at Louvre

As a major patron of Fondazione Torlonia since 2017, last night Bvlgari celebrated the opening of the “Masterpieces from the Torlonia Collection” exhibition - the first international stage of a world tour - at the Louvre in Paris.

Known as the largest private collection of ancient Greek and Imperial Roman sculptures preserved to date, the Torlonia Marbles are on display for the first time ever outside Italy, in one of the most famed and prestigious museums in the world, after their restauration by Fondazione Torlonia with the support of Bvlgari.

The unveiling event was hosted by Bvlgari at the presence of the Councilor Chief of Staff Francesco Gilioli, the Special Superintendent Daniela Porro and the Ambassador of Italy to France Emanuela D'Alessandro, and attended by an exclusive parterre of institutions and international press.

“The deep bond with Fondazione Torlonia dates back to 2017, when Bvlgari became the major patron of the restauration of now over 100 statues from what is considered the most important private collection of ancient art in the world. Today we are proud that this artistic heritage, we have contributed to preserve, is travelling outside Italy for the first time ever, to reach the Louvre, one of the world’s major cultural institutions and thus a vast international audience. This significant exhibition, which reminds us of what a privilege it is to undertake cultural patronage initiatives of this caliber, is part of our broader commitment to create lasting value through a giving-back approach. The same commitment that inspired us in the founding of Fondazione Bvlgari earlier this year.” said Bvlgari CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin.

The about 100 international guests were greeted by a welcome cocktail in the splendid frame of the Salle des Cariatides, an impressive Renaissance vaulted gallery that displays a collection ancient scultpures.

After having enjoyed a private tour of the exhibition, guests experienced a signature dinner exclusively created for this special occasion by three-starred Chef Yannick Alleno, in the magnificent setting of Galerie Daru. Live performances of violinists and harpists shaped the enchanting atmosphere of the evening.

Ulviyya Mahmud, founder and editor-in-chief of NARGIS magazine and friend of the Bvlgari brand, also attended the special event.

In the frame of Bvlgari's initiatives taking place in Paris, from June 25 to August 31, 2024 it will be possible to discover the Eternally Reborn Exhibition at the Place Vendome Flagship boutique, to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the Roman Maison.

The exhibition was organized by the Louvre Museum in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Culture (Special Superintendency of Archaeology Fine Arts and Landscape of Rome) and the Fondazione Torlonia, with the support of Bvlgari as major patron. It will be open to public from June 26 to November 11, 2024 in the Denon Wing at the Louvre Museum in Paris.