Delegation of Culture Ministry embarks on Germany visit

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

A delegation from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan has kicked off its Germany trip.

The delegation visited the Dresden State and University Library, where they received information about the library's history and activities.

They also held discussions with the library's leadership, focusing on potential collaborations in their respective fields.

During their visit, the delegation had the opportunity to view the manuscript of "Kitabi-Dede Gorgud," a significant literary and cultural artifact of the Turkic world, housed at the library.

The epic's scholarly exploration began in 1815 when the German orientalist Heinrich Friedrich von Diez discovered a 15th-century manuscript in Dresden. This manuscript consists of an introduction and 12 chapters. Another manuscript is held at the Vatican, where Italian scholar Ettore Rossi published six chapters in 1952. Recent years have seen the discovery of new manuscripts of this epic. In 1999, Azerbaijan commemorated the 1300th anniversary of "Kitabi-Dede Gorgud" at the state level. Facsimiles of the Dresden and Vatican manuscripts are presented to readers in the two-volume "Encyclopedia of Kitabi-Dede Gorgud."