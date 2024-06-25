The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

German TV: “Without your kind cooperation it would not have been possible for us to realise the film…”

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

Guivami Rahimli, Senior Government Affairs Advisor for bp Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye region has shared with AZERTAC his memories about a documentary film produced by the Germany’s national television, ZDF, on the “Contract of the Century” signed in 1994 to develop Azeri, Chiraq and Gunashli (ACG) fields in the Caspian.

The ZDF’s documentary, called “Fire under Water - How Caspian Oil and Gas is Transported to the World Markets” is based on the recent history, economics, and politics of the Caspian region. This film, directed by Hans Peter Kochenrath and Alexsander Bohr reveals how political influence can outperform economic pressures and trump risk management, to benefit the development of the region, sprouting long term economic returns, as well as political leverage.

The early years of Azerbaijan’s renewed independence was an incredibly challenging time with multiple, complex crises - the occupation of its territory by Armenian forces, post-independence instability and the subsequent economic decline of the young country.

President Heydar Aliyev, who once was one of the most influential leaders of the Soviet Union, returned to the political arena in 1993 and introduced a pragmatic foreign policy. His multi-vector policy approach avoids allying with any geopolitical bloc but opting for wise partnership in economic, energy, and military spheres, with global powers like USA, EU, as well as regional actors, especially Russia and Iran, ensuring balanced relations with major global and regional powers.

Heydar Aliyev was also experienced in petro-politics and in 1994 he brought in 11 foreign oil companies from 7 countries - the USA, UK, Russia, Turkey, Norway, Japan, and Saudi Arabia to sign an agreement to develop the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) fields in the Caspian, known as the Contract of the Century. It was an unprecedented multi-billion-dollar production-sharing agreement and, the largest contract ever signed in the former Soviet Union.

The consortium - Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC), established by the oil companies, most of them big players in the oil and gas business, started a pilot – an early oil project.

On November 7, 1997, the first oil was produced from the Chirag platform, and the Government of Azerbaijan celebrated the start of oil production from the offshore field. The ceremony attended by numerous foreign dignitaries, including First Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov and Minister of Fuel and Energy Yuri Shafranik from Russia, US Secretary of Energy Federico Pena, President of Georgia Eduard Shevardnadze, and Prime Minister of Turkey Mesut Yilmaz.

It was a field day for President Heydar Aliyev. He was the one who had the vision to see the benefit of the oil and gas project developments while balancing the interests between global powers and powerful neighbours would bring to young Azerbaijan. The first oil barrel from Chirag field was the embodiment of his vision.

Heydar Aliyev also participated in the opening ceremony devoted to the commissioning of the “Dada Gorgud” drilling rig in the framework of the Contract of the Century in August 1996, acknowledged the great achievement in modernising this semi-submersible drilling rig by AIOC.

With all this progress, the main objective for Azerbaijan was to build trust and confidence with foreign investors and attract sufficient investment for full-field development of the ACG project and construction of the main Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline, initiated by Heydar Aliyev.

The BTC vision was ambitious, needed an in-depth commitment and understanding in the intertwining of the worlds of business, politics, and technology. If such a pipeline could run to the Mediterranean, it would create a critical new source of supply meeting the demand of vast regions in the West that are so hungry for oil.

These developments which impacted the whole region during 1st decade of Azerbaijan’s independence was in the spotlight of international media outlets.

Germany's ZDF broadcasting company saw the importance of creating a major film on Caspian oil production, documenting its fundamental development, and approached AIOC with an idea of making such a film.

The focal point of the film is the ‘Contract of the Century’, the activities of the oil consortium operated by AIOC. It includes interviews with President Heydar Aliyev, AIOC president Terry Adams, SOCAR president Natig Aliyev, other dignitaries and experts, including Washington’s Johns Hopkins University. AIOC has contributed a great deal to this film, providing the ZDF film producer with footages from the video archives, arranging the film crew members’ visits to various facilities for shooting, and so on. This documentary was a great success and had been broadcasted by ZDF and ARTE TVs channels in Germany and France.

I was directly involved in the production of this film and provided all requested support that came from ZDF film directors. This included the arrangement of the interviews, as well as meetings of film producer Friedhelm Brückner in the Presidential Administration, also with the president of AIOC consortium and the chairman of the Azerbaijan national television, helped ZDF to broadcast this documentary on AzTV channel.

In one of ZDF’s appreciation letters, the film director Alexsander Bohr, on behalf of producer Mr. Brückner and his colleague Mr. Kochenrath, emphasizes this contribution:

“Without your kind cooperation it would not have been possible for us to realise our film the way we did.”

AIOC also organised presentation of the film in Hyatt Regency in Baku, on 15th of December 1999.

Producer Friedhelm Bruckner and Madeleine Avramoussis, a representative of ZDF and ARTE came to Baku on this special occasion and participated in the presentation ceremony of this film. It was one of bp’s major projects carried out in cooperation with SOCAR and the embassies of Germany and Georgia. A large number of special guests, including government officials, representatives of foreign diplomatic mission and other VIP groups attended the event.

BP president David Woodward addressed the audience and highlighted the importance of the film:

“…Being the first international oil consortium in Azerbaijan, at the start of its third oil boom we are one of Azerbaijan's modern-day oil history-makers. The film we believe is a major historical document to deliver the message of doing oil business in Azerbaijan in these exciting times to future generations.”

Now, looking back, we can witness the tremendous success Azerbaijan has achieved in building a prosperous nation, thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s strategy. His balanced, multi-dimensional policy played an exceptional role in the development of Azerbaijan, making it a notable member of the global community.

The BTC pipeline has transformed strategic realities in the South Caucasus and new Southern Gas Corridor project today is a major component of EU energy policy, increasing the significance of the East-West energy corridor. These supplies are a blessing to Europe, which were almost dependent on the pipelines from Russia.

Today, this is a history that fills me with deep emotions, most notably a feeling of gratitude for being a part of Azerbaijan’s history in the making, a history that has changed Azerbaijan into a successful model for the world.

 

Guivami Rahimli, PhD,

Senior Government Affairs Adviser in

bp’s Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye region

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Spokesperson for US Department of State: We continue to support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia
  • 25.06.2024 [09:54]

Spokesperson for US Department of State: We continue to support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss implementation of joint projects
  • 24.06.2024 [18:52]

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss implementation of joint projects

Azerbaijan-Brazil interparliamentary relations discussed
  • 24.06.2024 [18:01]

Azerbaijan-Brazil interparliamentary relations discussed

Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper publishes interview with Azerbaijani ambassador
  • 24.06.2024 [17:39]

Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper publishes interview with Azerbaijani ambassador

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to review President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution
  • 24.06.2024 [16:21]

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to review President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution

Climate Action Forum of NAM Youth Organization wraps up in Baku VIDEO
  • 24.06.2024 [12:23]

Climate Action Forum of NAM Youth Organization wraps up in Baku VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian President and Head of Dagestan
  • 24.06.2024 [11:48]

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian President and Head of Dagestan

European Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers gets underway in Germany
  • 22.06.2024 [20:40]

European Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers gets underway in Germany

Baku hosts 5th meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council
  • 22.06.2024 [17:50]

Baku hosts 5th meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council

German TV: “Without your kind cooperation it would not have been possible for us to realise the film…”

  • [13:28]

Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh

  • [13:13]

World Bank Approves $150 million to improve primary healthcare services in Sri Lanka

  • [12:38]

Paris hosts presentation of documentary about Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov - prominent representative of French Resistance Movement

  • [12:21]

Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs in Zangilan continues with panel sessions

  • [11:38]

To Her Excellency Madame Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • [11:01]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:51]

Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

  • [10:42]

Azerbaijani wrestler into European championships final

  • [10:15]

33 Greco-Roman era family tombs uncovered in Egypt's Aswan

  • [10:02]

Spokesperson for US Department of State: We continue to support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • [09:54]

Mattia Zaccagni's last-minute goal brings last 16 ticket to Italy

  • [08:02]

European Commission says Apple in breach of EU competition rules

  • 24.06.2024 [21:00]

Turkish Airlines retains Europe’s best airline title for 9th time

  • 24.06.2024 [20:30]

Participants of AZERTAC internship program receive certificates

  • 24.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani female chess player crowned English Chess Champion

  • 24.06.2024 [19:31]

AZAL once again named best airline in Central Asia and CIS

  • 24.06.2024 [19:10]

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss implementation of joint projects

  • 24.06.2024 [18:52]

Zangilan hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs

  • 24.06.2024 [18:12]

NASA confirms it would fail protecting Earth from an asteroid impact in 14 years

  • 24.06.2024 [18:05]

Azerbaijan-Brazil interparliamentary relations discussed

  • 24.06.2024 [18:01]

Baku Open 2024 to welcome over 300 chess players

  • 24.06.2024 [17:54]

Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper publishes interview with Azerbaijani ambassador

  • 24.06.2024 [17:39]

Princess Anne admitted to hospital after head injury

  • 24.06.2024 [17:30]

German Liberals threaten ruling coalition over debt

  • 24.06.2024 [17:16]

Kylian Mbappe 'really eager' to play against Poland, says Aurelien Tchouameni, rounds on France critics at Euro 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:54]

Drinking coffee may lower risk of death from too much sitting

  • 24.06.2024 [16:31]

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to review President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution

  • 24.06.2024 [16:21]

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until October 1, 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:08]

® Opportunity for micro entrepreneurs to benefit from EDF (SİF) loans via Birbank Biznes

  • 24.06.2024 [15:26]

SpaceX completes Falcon 9 double launch day with Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Station

  • 24.06.2024 [14:59]

Türkiye’s major crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack

  • 24.06.2024 [14:48]

Uzbekistan becomes first country to receive World Bank carbon funds after reducing emissions

  • 24.06.2024 [14:40]

ANAMA: 946 hectares of territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 24.06.2024 [14:36]

China's reusable carrier rocket completes first 10-km VTOL test

  • 24.06.2024 [13:48]

Junior Azerbaijani boxers make successful start to EUBC European Championships

  • 24.06.2024 [13:40]

Italian literary portal publishes verses by outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi

  • 24.06.2024 [13:36]

Fire protection team leaders hold training-methodical session, Defense Ministry VIDEO

  • 24.06.2024 [13:28]

Azerbaijani athletes to compete at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 24.06.2024 [13:24]

Climate Action Forum of NAM Youth Organization wraps up in Baku VIDEO

  • 24.06.2024 [12:23]

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian President and Head of Dagestan

  • 24.06.2024 [11:48]

Fire engulfs battery plant, killing one worker

  • 24.06.2024 [11:41]

First Azerbaijani diaspora organization founded in South Africa

  • 24.06.2024 [11:41]

BHOS students to study in Portugal

  • 24.06.2024 [11:23]

Oil prices down in world markets

  • 24.06.2024 [10:45]

To His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

  • 24.06.2024 [10:28]

At least 1,301 people died during Hajj - Saudi Arabia

  • 24.06.2024 [10:22]

Switzerland make EURO 2024 last 16 despite draw with Germany

  • 24.06.2024 [10:21]

To Mr. Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation

  • 24.06.2024 [10:15]

Several killed as orthodox church and synagogue attacked in Russia's Dagestan

  • 23.06.2024 [21:50]

BTA to have press clubs in all regional cities in Bulgaria with opening of national press club in Montana on June 24

  • 23.06.2024 [21:42]

Trump says he knows who his vice presidential selection will be

  • 23.06.2024 [19:34]

Young Azerbaijani badminton players garner four medals in Serbia

  • 23.06.2024 [15:44]

8 missing after landslide hits houses in central China

  • 23.06.2024 [15:35]

Japanese Emperor Naruhito finally begins delayed UK state visit

  • 23.06.2024 [10:48]

New Caledonia pro-independence leader charged

  • 23.06.2024 [10:44]

Delegation of Culture Ministry embarks on Germany visit

  • 23.06.2024 [10:40]

'Tens of thousands' of NHS patients have their names, dates of birth and private information published online by hackers who demanded £40m ransom after cyber attack on London hospitals

  • 22.06.2024 [20:46]

European Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers gets underway in Germany

  • 22.06.2024 [20:40]

Georgia waste late chance for win over Czech Repuplic

  • 22.06.2024 [19:53]

Everton sign midfielder Iroegbunam from Aston Villa

  • 22.06.2024 [18:45]

Thailand extends free insurance coverage for foreign tourists until Year-End

  • 22.06.2024 [18:27]

Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar once again subjected to fire

  • 22.06.2024 [18:13]

FC Bayern mourns Thomas Wilhelmi

  • 22.06.2024 [18:05]

Baku hosts 5th meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council

  • 22.06.2024 [17:50]

Ancient pig-like animal shows beginnings of mammalian brain evolution

  • 22.06.2024 [17:34]

Azerbaijani wrestlers shine at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024

  • 22.06.2024 [17:15]

Azerbaijani tops list of best dental surgeons in Moscow

  • 22.06.2024 [17:12]

Nissan Motor cuts nearly 10% of its production capacity in China

  • 22.06.2024 [17:00]

China's commercial 'artificial sun' achieves first discharge

  • 22.06.2024 [16:48]

Two Azerbaijani swimmers earn Olympic berth

  • 22.06.2024 [16:48]

Euronews: Gamesummit 2024 places Baku on gaming industry map

  • 22.06.2024 [16:09]

Italian coast guard recovers 14 more bodies of shipwreck victims off Calabria, dozens still missing

  • 22.06.2024 [15:40]

North Korea building border ‘wall’, satellite images reveal

  • 22.06.2024 [15:22]

Foreign Language Center of Military Administration Institute holds graduation ceremony

  • 22.06.2024 [14:27]

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

  • 22.06.2024 [13:39]

5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 to take place under UNESCO's patronage

  • 22.06.2024 [13:07]

Magnitude 3.3 quake rattles Caspian Sea

  • 22.06.2024 [12:14]

Azerbaijani female rower crowned European champion

  • 22.06.2024 [12:10]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $88

  • 22.06.2024 [11:23]

Oil prices down in world markets

  • 22.06.2024 [10:50]

Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar subjected to fire

  • 22.06.2024 [10:49]

Azerbaijani President: Our target is to have a very sophisticated approach on using renewables

  • 22.06.2024 [10:43]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is attractive not only for those who invest in fossil fuels, but also for those who invest in renewables

  • 22.06.2024 [10:36]

President Ilham Aliyev’s interview was broadcast on Euronews channel VIDEO

  • 22.06.2024 [10:30]

Netherlands vs. France showdown ends in goalless draw at EURO 2024

  • 22.06.2024 [09:59]

Austria increase last 16 hopes at EURO 2024 after 3-1 win over Poland

  • 22.06.2024 [09:24]

Ukraine seal comeback win against Slovakia 2-1 in their 1st points at EURO 2024

  • 21.06.2024 [20:54]

Ombudsman: International organizations must not remain indifferent to Armenia's mine terror

  • 21.06.2024 [20:52]

Milli Majlis adopts appeal to Azerbaijani President on scheduling of early parliamentary elections

  • 21.06.2024 [20:48]

Solar expected to generate 20% of global electricity on summer solstice

  • 21.06.2024 [20:19]

Three Azerbaijani athletes aim for 'medal rush' in Beach Wrestling World Series 2024

  • 21.06.2024 [20:05]

Malawian president appoints Michael Usi as new vice president

  • 21.06.2024 [19:58]

Moscow hosts meeting of CIS Economic Council

  • 21.06.2024 [19:25]

Young Azerbaijani weightlifter bags three European medals in Greece

  • 21.06.2024 [19:15]

Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kyrgyz ambassador

  • 21.06.2024 [18:57]

From Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

  • 21.06.2024 [18:31]

Moldovan president signs decree on start of EU accession talks

  • 21.06.2024 [18:24]

SOCAR starts natural gas supplies to industrial customers in Bulgaria

  • 21.06.2024 [18:21]

State Commission: Azerbaijan handed over remains of two Armenian servicemen found in liberated territories to Armenia

  • 21.06.2024 [17:55]