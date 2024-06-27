Türkiye, debutants Georgia through EURO 2024 last 16

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Türkiye and debutants Georgia were the latest teams to qualify for the UEFA EURO 2024 last 16 on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye beat the Czech Republic 2-1 at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion to finish Group F second with six points.

Meanwhile, Georgia shocked Group F winners Portugal 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen to clinch third spot, which meant a last 16 berth. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze were the scorers.

Already-qualified Portugal have six points, and Georgia have four to progress.

The Czech Republic, who have collected one point in three matches, bottomed the group to be eliminated.

In the thriller against Türkiye, the Czechs were down to 10 men on the pitch as midfielder Antonin Barak was sent off after a foul in the first half. Barak was previously booked.

Türkiye scored the opener in the early minutes of the second half as Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu fired a vicious strike in the box after the Czech defense was unable the clear the ball.

The Czechs were level after Tomas Soucek performed a close-range finish in the 66nd minute. Turkish goalie Mert Gunok failed to catch the ball in a challenge with Czech player Tomas Chory as Soucek scored after the rebound.

Türkiye regular Calhanoglu is suspended for the next match after he was booked for arguing with the referee.

The goal was also confirmed by VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

In injury time, Türkiye forward Cenk Tosun, who was subbed in the 75th minute, scored a solo-effort winner in the box, making it 2-1.

After the final whistle, the Czech Republic's Chory was sent off for an altercation.

Türkiye will next face Austria in a Round of 16 match on July 2.

EURO debutants Georgia will play Spain on June 30.

The last 16 will start on Saturday with two matches: Switzerland vs. Italy and Germany vs. Denmark.

EURO 2024 last 16 fixtures are as follows:

Switzerland vs. Italy

Germany vs. Denmark

England vs. Slovakia

Spain vs. Georgia

France vs. Belgium

Portugal vs. Slovenia

Romania vs. the Netherlands

Austria vs. Türkiye