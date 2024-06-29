Poll shows 60% of Americans want Biden replaced as presidential candidate

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

A majority of US voters believe that the Democratic Party should replace incumbent president Joe Biden as a candidate in the upcoming election, according to a Morning Consult poll, TASS reported.

As many as 60% of those surveyed said that Biden should "definitely" or "probably" be replaced as the Democratic candidate following his performance in Thursday's presidential debate, the Axios news website reported, citing the poll.

"When the survey asked respondents to choose between Biden and former President Trump, 45% chose the president and 44% chose the former commander-in-chief," Axios said.

Meanwhile, 57% of debate-viewing voters said that Trump outperformed Biden.

The poll involved some 2,000 adult Americans.

On Thursday, Atlanta, Georgia, hosted the first ever US presidential debate between an incumbent and a former head of state.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Former President Donald Trump has secured enough delegates to seal the Republican presidential nomination. Incumbent President Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term in office, has won enough delegates to get the Democratic nomination.