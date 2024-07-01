Military Medical Faculty holds feldshers’ graduation ceremony

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Graduation ceremony of cadets who studied military paramedic work was held at the Military Medical Faculty of Azerbaijan Medical University, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The event was attended by representatives of the Defense Ministry, the leadership of the National Defense University and the faculty, teaching staff and cadets.

First, the memory of the National Leader and heroic sons, who became Shehids for the independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The Chief of the Military Medical Faculty, Colonel of the Medical Service Chingiz Allazov welcomed the guests and declared the event open. The Chief of the faculty spoke about the work and innovations in the field of military medicine in the Azerbaijan Army, stressing the importance of implementing these innovations in military units where young feldshers will serve.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Rector of the National Defense University, Colonel Gunduz Abdulov congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future service. The Rector noted that the training of servicemen in the Azerbaijan Army, aligned with modern medical science requirements, is a vivid example of the work carried out in the Army’s healthcare field.

Acting Chief of the Medical Department, Lieutenant Colonel of the Medical Service Anar Ismayilov also congratulated the graduates and wished them success in service for Azerbaijan’s future, as well as further strengthening the defense capability of the Army and statehood.

Following the official part, the march of the faculty and patriotic poems performed by the faculty’s cadets aroused great interest among the event’s participants.

In the end, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves by exceptional discipline and academic achievement were awarded honorary certificates and valuable gifts,” the ministry said.