President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of the Philippines VIDEO

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines Henry S. Bensurto, Jr. on July 1.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Henry S. Bensurto, Jr. conveyed the greetings from President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos to the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to communicate his greetings to President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos.

Hailing the development of relations between the two countries in various spheres, the President of Azerbaijan touched upon the cooperation within international organizations, in the fields of tourism and investments and people-to-people contacts. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of the visits of government delegations.

Ambassador Henry S. Bensurto noted that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement has been very successful, leaving a significant legacy in this regard. The diplomat pointed out that Azerbaijan had undertaken significant steps towards institutional development of this Movement.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on hosting the COP29, Henry S. Bensurto, Jr said that the Philippines would also be represented in this event by a high-level delegation.

The head of state thanked for the congratulations and kind words regarding the Non-Aligned Movement and the COP29 chairmanship.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Philippines’ support as a member country in the successful implementation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The head of state underlined that within the framework of COP29, Azerbaijan, as an integral part of the Global South, will strive to strengthen solidarity and build bridges between countries.