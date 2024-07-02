Considerable amount of ammunition found in Khojaly, Defense Ministry VIDEO

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

A large number of ammunition boxes and artillery shells that used to belong to the Armenian armed formations and illegal Armenian armed detachments were detected during the engineering reconnaissance of the area in the Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“As a result of the activities of Azerbaijan Army's Engineer-sapper units, the ammunition and shells found in the territory of Khojaly region were seized.

Detection and neutralization of mines, unexploded ammunition and other necessary measures for engineering support are underway in the liberated territories,” the ministry said.