President Ilham Aliyev participated in ceremony to commission "Zangilan" tanker VIDEO

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the commissioning ceremony of the "Zangilan" tanker, constructed at the Baku Shipyard upon the order of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company Rauf Valiyev reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state was informed that the "Zangilan" tanker with a carrying capacity of 7,875 tons measures 141 meters in length and 16.9 meters in width. The permanent crew of the tanker consists of 15 people.

The new tanker is the fourth tanker built at Baku Shipyard.

Chairman of the Board of Baku Shipyard LLC Elshad Nuriyev informed the head of state about the operations of the facility.

Then President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon as a symbol of commissioning the tanker.