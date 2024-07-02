Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss development of economic cooperation

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met Bulgaria's Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov.

The meeting focused on the development of cooperation in the economic sphere, opportunities for close cooperation in energy, trade and industry.

The sides hailed high-level reciprocal visits, signed documents, events and discussions, which provided a fertile ground for strengthening relations with Bulgaria.

The parties hailed the fact that in January-May 2024, the volume of trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 78 percent and exceeded 240 million dollars.

The sides also pointed out great opportunities for the development of investment partnerships.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov noted that Bulgarian companies are operating in the fields of industry, construction, trade and services in Azerbaijan.

The meeting highlighted great opportunities for Azerbaijan, which plays an important role in Europe's energy supply, to strengthen cooperation in the field of energy with Bulgaria.

