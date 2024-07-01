The Azerbaijan State News Agency

OFFICIAL NEWS

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Canada VIDEO

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada Kevin Hamilton on July 1.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Ambassador Kevin Hamilton emphasized that Azerbaijan is a very beautiful, dynamically developing and important country. Expressing his hope that if a comprehensive peace treaty is signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia it would provide new opportunities for cooperation in the region, the ambassador said that they wish to establish better relations in the region, so that it will contribute to the development of relations both with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Noting that Canada has always supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the ambassador said that he is aware that active work is underway on a fair, comprehensive and permanent peace treaty.

The head of state underscored that during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, ethnic cleansing and genocide were committed there, and the territories were massively destroyed. President Ilham Aliyev stated that great efforts were made to resolve the conflict at that time, however, these efforts failed. “Thus, the three permanent members of the UN Security Council failed to resolve the conflict, or rather, did not want to. All of them wanted the occupation carried out by Armenia to last forever due to various reasons,” the Azerbaijani President mentioned. The head of state said that he came to this conclusion based on his personal experience in his presidential activities. President Ilham Aliyev recalled that starting from the end of 2003, he met with the three former Minsk group members and the Armenian side several times, adding that all this yielded no results. The head of state stressed that the former Minsk group members and the Armenian side did not want this, adding that “the Armenian side wanted to keep our lands under occupation forever.”

Underlining that there are now better results at the bilateral level, the head of state said that there is no interference in this process by anyone. “We can come to an agreement on border delimitation and even demarcation, which is a rare case,” the head of state noted. The President of Azerbaijan mentioned that although it is true that the peace treaty has not been signed yet, however, the border delimitation has already been achieved.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that in the case of COP29, Armenia lifted its veto on Azerbaijan regarding hosting this event, and we did not oppose their participation in the governing bodies of the COP. The head of state noted that, frankly speaking, he does not think that the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia can play an important role for our bilateral relations with any country.

Saying that we are diversifying our diplomatic activities at the global level, the head of state underlined that there is a declaration on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and 10 countries of the European Union, and emphasized that “most of these documents were signed during the occupation of our lands at a time when there was no peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.” “In this regard, the absence of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be a factor for determining the level of activity of any country in the region,” President Ilham Aliyev underscored.

The head of state emphasized that for 28 years, Armenia refused to comply with the fundamental principles of international law. They violated all humanitarian laws and ignored the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. No one held them accountable in the slightest. A number of countries discussing the conflict did not declare loyalty to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev stressed, “now, after we have defeated Armenia’s occupying forces on the battlefield and expelled them from our lands, we hear statements supporting our territorial integrity. But we have already secured it ourselves. Whether someone recognizes our territorial integrity or not is irrelevant.” The President of Azerbaijan noted that this was important when Azerbaijani lands were under occupation. “It is known that pro-Armenian sentiments and the role of the Armenian diaspora exist in some Western countries. However, when it comes to international law, these emotions should be set aside. It is important to understand that issues unresolved for 28 years are difficult to solve in 1-2 years. Moreover, substantive negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia only began in December. Before that, Armenia wanted to include the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" issue in the peace agreement, which was unacceptable,” the President of Azerbaijan said. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that this is Azerbaijan’s internal matter. “Thus, after the dissolution of the separatist regime, negotiations have been ongoing for only six months since December. The head of state stated that this requires time and, of course, the main condition for the peace agreement is the amendment of Armenia's constitution. Because it contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and until this is addressed, a peace agreement will not be signed. This is a known fact.”

The President of Azerbaijan also noted that, despite this, he believes that “we are making considerable progress in the negotiation process.” The head of state said, “I believe we can finalize the text of the peace agreement, or at least its main principles, within a few months. During the occupation period, the mediators' plan was to agree on the basic principles known as the Madrid Principles. These principles should have been initialled with the text to be drafted later. We believe this could be an option—reaching an agreement on the basic principles, initialling them, and then working on the text.” President Ilham Aliyev noted that this will happen if Armenia amends its constitution.

In response to the ambassador's comment on the right of return, the President of Azerbaijan stated that the right of return should be mutually ensured, including for the representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community. In this regard, the head of state noted that in various stages of the last century, the most recent being in 1988, the indigenous Azerbaijani population was subjected to ethnic cleansing from the current territory of Armenia, and their material and cultural heritage was completely destroyed.

The ambassador expressed his respect for the head of state and thanked him for the information.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of the Philippines VIDEO
  • 01.07.2024 [18:20]

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of the Philippines VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Kyrgyz ambassador VIDEO
  • 01.07.2024 [14:00]

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Kyrgyz ambassador VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs VIDEO
  • 28.06.2024 [12:27]

President Ilham Aliyev received US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Environment Programme VIDEO
  • 27.06.2024 [17:12]

President Ilham Aliyev received Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Environment Programme VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received President of Asian Development Bank VIDEO
  • 27.06.2024 [14:52]

President Ilham Aliyev received President of Asian Development Bank VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Minister of Defense of Italy VIDEO
  • 26.06.2024 [14:40]

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Minister of Defense of Italy VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev viewed military transport aircraft produced by Italian "Leonardo" company VIDEO
  • 26.06.2024 [13:30]

President Ilham Aliyev viewed military transport aircraft produced by Italian "Leonardo" company VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day
  • 26.06.2024 [10:30]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day

President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov
  • 26.06.2024 [01:15]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov

VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Canada VIDEO

France beat Belgium 1-0 to book their place at EURO 2024 quarterfinals

  • 01.07.2024 [22:48]

US Foreign Policy Association: Azerbaijan hosts Decolonization Conference in Baku

  • 01.07.2024 [20:49]

Azerbaijan, International Finance Corporation discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation

  • 01.07.2024 [20:48]

AZERTAC employee attending training on war journalism in Ankara

  • 01.07.2024 [20:24]

Azerbaijani judokas at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified judokas

  • 01.07.2024 [20:04]

Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs discuss situation in region and around Gaza

  • 01.07.2024 [19:44]

Taylor Swift's childhood items to go on show at V&A

  • 01.07.2024 [19:19]

Azerbaijani rowers scoop five medals in Austria

  • 01.07.2024 [19:15]

Baku hosts 6th meeting of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission

  • 01.07.2024 [19:11]

Albania’s world-renowned novelist Ismail Kadare dies at 88

  • 01.07.2024 [19:02]

AZAL begins ticket sales to Fuzuli

  • 01.07.2024 [18:49]

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of the Philippines VIDEO

  • 01.07.2024 [18:20]

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Canada VIDEO

  • 01.07.2024 [18:15]

Royals open Balmoral Castle to extensive public tours for first time

  • 01.07.2024 [17:06]

® “Red Hearts” volunteers clean up Bilgah coastline: a major step towards a greener Caspian Sea

  • 01.07.2024 [16:46]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler triumphs at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 01.07.2024 [16:39]

Press release of Office of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

  • 01.07.2024 [16:00]

Another team of Baku Higher Oil School wins $100,000 investment

  • 01.07.2024 [15:13]

® Azercell supported the organization of another "Informatics Camp”

  • 01.07.2024 [15:10]

Hurricane Beryl nears Caribbean, strengthens to Category 4

  • 01.07.2024 [14:53]

Azerbaijani judoka claims gold at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 01.07.2024 [14:52]

Philippines warns of rise of dengue cases

  • 01.07.2024 [14:47]

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Kyrgyz ambassador VIDEO

  • 01.07.2024 [14:00]

Military Medical Faculty holds feldshers’ graduation ceremony

  • 01.07.2024 [13:10]

Azerbaijani athlete secures bronze medal at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 01.07.2024 [13:03]

Azerbaijani government provides financial assistance for repair of National Library of Ukraine for Children

  • 01.07.2024 [12:50]

Australia doubles foreign student visa fee in migration crackdown

  • 01.07.2024 [12:17]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team crowned European champions in Serbia

  • 01.07.2024 [12:00]

Egypt, EU sign investment deals worth billions of USD

  • 01.07.2024 [11:46]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 01.07.2024 [10:40]

Ticket Prices to Nakhchivan remain unchanged, new regular flights to Fuzuli announced

  • 01.07.2024 [10:11]

Xi to attend SCO summit, pay state visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

  • 30.06.2024 [16:25]

Azerbaijani judokas win 4 medals at Children of Asia International Sports Games in Russia

  • 30.06.2024 [13:01]

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan conducts working visit to Croatia

  • 30.06.2024 [12:55]

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy visits Italy

  • 30.06.2024 [12:32]

Team of Baku Higher Oil School earns US$100,000 investment

  • 30.06.2024 [11:17]

Azerbaijani wrestler claims European crown

  • 30.06.2024 [11:00]

Azerbaijani swimmer secures gold medal in Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk

  • 30.06.2024 [10:54]

European companies signing more than $42 billion worth of deals in Egypt, von der Leyen says

  • 29.06.2024 [20:50]

Samarkand hosts OIC Youth Forum

  • 29.06.2024 [20:28]

Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite to be launched on July 8

  • 29.06.2024 [20:14]

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission officially launches snap parliamentary elections

  • 29.06.2024 [19:49]

Azerbaijan, Montenegro explore prospects for social cooperation

  • 29.06.2024 [19:31]

ICESCO, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation

  • 29.06.2024 [19:15]

Azerbaijan names 11 judokas to compete at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 29.06.2024 [18:09]

Azerbaijani wrestlers claim three medals at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 29.06.2024 [17:46]

Korea-China–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan railway project launched

  • 29.06.2024 [17:40]

Pre-election campaign for Azerbaijani snap parliamentary elections to kick off on August 9, 2024

  • 29.06.2024 [17:28]

Nigeria's north-east risks mass hunger as UN funding dwindles

  • 29.06.2024 [16:57]

Baku Open-2024 Chess Festival kicks off with grand opening ceremony

  • 29.06.2024 [16:50]

Chelsea sign Aston Villa teenager Omari Kellyman on six-year contract

  • 29.06.2024 [16:48]

Team of Baku Higher Oil School earns US$100,000 investment

  • 29.06.2024 [16:41]

Poll shows 60% of Americans want Biden replaced as presidential candidate

  • 29.06.2024 [16:16]

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson attends AOA Board of Directors Meeting held in Istanbul

  • 29.06.2024 [16:06]

The Defense Post: Azerbaijan receives first C-27J Spartan tactical transport aircraft

  • 29.06.2024 [15:33]

UN announces 2024 Sustainable Development Report

  • 29.06.2024 [14:42]

Azerbaijani karate fighter wins gold in Croatia

  • 29.06.2024 [14:26]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Vice President of Hungarian National Assembly

  • 29.06.2024 [13:40]

Jewelry collection inspired by national motifs presented in Paris

  • 29.06.2024 [13:36]

Iran’s presidential election goes to runoff

  • 29.06.2024 [13:30]

President of International Chess Federation visits Azerbaijan

  • 29.06.2024 [12:34]

Graduation ceremony for Operational-tactical faculty’s second-year listeners held

  • 29.06.2024 [12:19]

SpaceX launches 2nd batch of next-gen US spy satellites

  • 29.06.2024 [12:19]

EURO 2024 Round of 16 to kick off Saturday

  • 29.06.2024 [11:43]

Global inactivity crisis puts 1.8B adults health at risk: WHO

  • 29.06.2024 [11:36]

Oil prices end mixed in global markets

  • 29.06.2024 [11:11]

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

  • 29.06.2024 [11:10]

Another Azerbaijani boxer reaches final of European Championships in Sarajevo

  • 29.06.2024 [11:09]

Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for cooperation

  • 29.06.2024 [11:00]

Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium to be built in Shymkent

  • 29.06.2024 [10:30]

James O’Brien: Azerbaijan and Armenia have very effective direct communication

  • 28.06.2024 [21:03]

AI can beat university students, study suggests

  • 28.06.2024 [20:48]

James O'Brien: We invited Azerbaijan and Armenia to NATO summit

  • 28.06.2024 [20:33]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Hungarian counterpart in Budapest VIDEO

  • 28.06.2024 [20:26]

® Bakcell presents a new store in Shusha

  • 28.06.2024 [20:26]

Montenegro-Azerbaijan business forum held

  • 28.06.2024 [20:02]

US Assistant Secretary does not believe Section 907 is an impediment to cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • 28.06.2024 [19:44]

Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss regional developments

  • 28.06.2024 [19:02]

Azerbaijani Deputy FM: UK shows great interest in COP29 preparation

  • 28.06.2024 [18:33]

Panama Canal agency warns water shortage "is not over"

  • 28.06.2024 [17:55]

UN secretary-general says will attend SCO summit in Kazakhstan

  • 28.06.2024 [17:45]

Azerbaijani gymnasts aim for medals rush in Swiss tournament

  • 28.06.2024 [17:44]

® Kapital Bank completed placement of the second tranche of manat bonds

  • 28.06.2024 [17:39]

Sudan is facing an unprecedented hunger catastrophe, say UN agency chiefs

  • 28.06.2024 [17:22]

® Azercell extends its ISO certification for customer satisfaction

  • 28.06.2024 [17:06]

LeBron James' son Bronny set to be 1st player to team up with his father in NBA

  • 28.06.2024 [17:01]

BHOS rector meets with students who score high in IELTS

  • 28.06.2024 [16:58]

Azerbaijani, Ukrainian media outlets explore priorities for cooperation

  • 28.06.2024 [16:54]

Azerbaijani female karate fighter wins bronze in 2024 Karate 1 Youth League

  • 28.06.2024 [16:39]

Azerbaijan’s Guba to host FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2024

  • 28.06.2024 [16:38]

Britain’s Princess Anne discharged from the hospital after head injury

  • 28.06.2024 [16:38]

Azerbaijani Youth and Sports minister meets with his Chadian counterpart

  • 28.06.2024 [16:20]

Mount Everest's melting ice reveals bodies of climbers lost in the "death zone"

  • 28.06.2024 [15:58]

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters shine at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 28.06.2024 [15:57]

Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund to be established

  • 28.06.2024 [15:46]

Early elections to Azerbaijan’s parliament scheduled for September 1, 2024 - ORDER

  • 28.06.2024 [15:38]

Prague-to-Budapest train collides with a bus in Slovakia, killing 7 people and injuring 5

  • 28.06.2024 [13:52]

China's Chang'e-6 collects 1,935.3 grams of samples from moon's far side VIDEO

  • 28.06.2024 [13:37]

ADA University hosts English-Language teachers’ conference

  • 28.06.2024 [13:34]

BHOS rector meets with foreign students

  • 28.06.2024 [12:54]