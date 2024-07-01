AZAL begins ticket sales to Fuzuli

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, has started ticket sales en route Baku-Fuzuli-Baku. Tickets are available for purchase on the official website www.azal.az.

Starting from July 17, the airline will operate regular flights to Fuzuli International Airport twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights will depart from Terminal 2 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

When purchasing tickets en route Baku-Fuzuli-Baku, please consider the following terms:

- Only citizens of Azerbaijan can purchase tickets, as special permission is required to enter Karabakh.

- To purchase a ticket, authorization on the portal yolumuzqarabaga.az and obtaining a special code is necessary. Then, by visiting the official website of Azerbaijan Airlines, a citizen can purchase the ticket by confirming the permission using the special code and the PIN code of an ID card. The special code is valid for one month, during which the passenger can purchase a ticket and travel to Karabakh.

- Since special permission is required to purchase tickets en route Baku-Fuzuli-Baku, verified through the relevant system, initially, they can only be purchased online. Soon, this process will also be available in the mobile app of the airline.

- Air tickets can only be purchased for a round trip and en route Baku-Fuzuli-Baku.

According to the decision of the Board of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the cost of a one-way ticket is ₼78. The price includes up to 10 kg of hand luggage and 23 kg of checked baggage.

Discounts are available for children travelling on this route – 25% off the fare for children aged 2 to 12 years, and 90% off for infants under 2 years old.

Fuzuli International Airport, which was commissioned on October 2021, 26, was built to the highest modern standards in record 8 months. The airport features all the necessary infrastructure to ensure passenger comfort and provide high-quality services.