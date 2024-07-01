ECONOMY
Oil prices rise in global markets
Baku, July 1, AZERTAC
Oil prices have surged in global markets.
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil increased by $0.45, reaching a trading value of $85.45. Similarly, the price of Light crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose by $0.43, reaching a current value of $81.97.
