The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Azerbaijani swimmer secures gold medal in Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk

Yakutsk, June 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani swimmer has won a gold medal in the Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk, Russia

Suleyman Ismayilzade beat all his rivals in the men's 400-meter freestyle race

