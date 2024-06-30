SPORTS
Azerbaijani swimmer secures gold medal in Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk
Yakutsk, June 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani swimmer has won a gold medal in the Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk, Russia
Suleyman Ismayilzade beat all his rivals in the men's 400-meter freestyle race
