BHOS rector meets with students who score high in IELTS

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with first-year (Foundation) students and their teachers.

The rector congratulated the students on their successful performance in the IELTS exams and thanked the teachers.

It was noted that 212 out of 287 students achieved high examination results this year. Thus, 18 students scored 8.0 points, with one of them scoring 8.5 points.