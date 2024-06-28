Azerbaijan relocates 21 more residents to Lachin city VIDEO

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

Under the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan commenced another phase of resettling residents in the city of Lachin, which saw relocation of 21 families, totaling 65 individuals, to the city on Friday.

With this latest relocation, the cumulative number of families resettled in Lachin has reached 534, encompassing a total of 1,971 individuals.