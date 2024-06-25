Youth involvement in major projects essential, says minister

Shusha, June 25, AZERTAC

“This Forum will see rich and meaningful discussions. Youth is our future and it is essential that they are involved in major projects. Following the liberation of the Karabakh region, the large-scale restoration works are underway here. Shusha’s hosting of this event is gratifying,” said Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov as he addressed the “By Youth for Youth” International Forum in Shusha.

"Shusha plays host to the large number of events in recent days. I express my gratitude to the ICESCO leadership for contributing to the implementation of these projects,” the minister noted.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the “By Youth for Youth” International Forum, which will continue its work in Baku on June 26-27, brings together some 200 participants, including high-level officials and members of international organizations.