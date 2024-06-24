Participants of AZERTAC internship program receive certificates

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

The students of the Faculty of Journalism at the Baku State University (BSU), who have attended the three-month internship program at the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), received certificates.

During the meeting with the students, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Vugar Aliyev noted that the internship program aims to train the young personnel and expand their practical knowledge in the field of journalism. Emphasizing that after the internship program several young people were employed by the agency, the Chairman of the Board underlined that thanks to this program, the young people could experience the news agency journalism profoundly.

The students of the Faculty of Journalism at the BSU and other universities participate in the internship program of AZERTAC. They attend the three-month internship program at the Agency’s news editorial offices in Azerbaijani, Russian and other languages.

About 30 students were involved into the second internship program and the distinguished were awarded with certificates.