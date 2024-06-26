First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day

Baku, June 26, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of 26 June - the Armed Forces Day.

The post says: “I congratulate all our military personnel and veterans! May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs, who died for the Motherland, in peace. May the Almighty God always protect our native Azerbaijan!”