OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO

Baku, June 26, AZERTAC

Chairperson of the Women's Council of the Western Azerbaijani Community, and member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Malahat Ibrahimgizi attended the third Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting of the OSCE on "Tolerance, non-discrimination and gender equality" held on June 24-25 in Vienna, the capital of Austria.

MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi addressed the meeting on behalf of the Western Azerbaijani Community. In her remarks, the MP provided insights into the Western Azerbaijani Community, its agenda, and the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia. She described the ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia and not allowing the Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homes as intolerance and discrimination. "The Western Azerbaijani Community respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the states, and the main mission of the Community is the promotion of the basic human rights, such as the right of return of the Western Azerbaijanis," the Chairperson of the Women's Council emphasized.

Supplementary Human Dimension Meetings are mandated meetings, organized within the framework of the Permanent Council by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, with support from ODIHR and other OSCE Institutions.

The general purpose is to discuss key substantive concerns raised at the previous Human Dimension Meetings regarding the implementation of OSCE human dimension commitments on selected topics and to ensure follow-up for them. The meeting also provides a platform for an exchange of views among OSCE participating States, OSCE institutions, other executive structures and international organizations, civil society, and other interested stakeholders.

The third Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting focused on tolerance, non-discrimination, and gender equality, providing a platform to discuss the progress made in implementing OSCE commitments and exploring the impact of intolerance and discrimination, particularly on women and girls.