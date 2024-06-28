BHOS rector meets with foreign students

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with foreign students who have completed the spring semester of the 2023/24 academic year at BHOS as part of the exchange program.

These students are Willy Jospin Kemteu Doumtsop from the Polytechnic University of Turin, Evelina Unrau from the Industrial University of Tyumen, Askhat Abuzhait and Sharbanu Tilekkabilova from the Atyrau University of Oil and Gas, and Dulat Jantassov and Jalgas Salamatov from the Kazakh-British Technical University.

During the meeting, the rector congratulated the students who were returning to their countries after successfully completing their studies, and wished them success.

The students expressed their satisfaction with the conditions created at the university. They also lauded the high quality of teaching at Baku Higher Oil School. The foreign students expressed gratitude to Elmar Gasimov for the cordial meeting.