Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for developing interparliamentary ties

Tbilisi, June 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili in Tbilisi.

The meeting focused on importance of evolving relations between various institutions and parliaments of the two countries.

The sides emphasized the pivotal role of the parliaments in further enhancing and reinforcing relations between the two countries. They also stressed the exceptional role of parliamentary diplomacy in achieving regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, the pair also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent