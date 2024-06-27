Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Al Qadisiyah, a club newly promoted to the Saudi Arabian first division, officially announced this Thursday the free transfer signing of Nacho Fernández, captain of Real Madrid, according to Soccereco.

The 36-year-old Spanish central defender signed a two-season contract in the Middle East, worth 20 million euros, leaving the European and Spanish champions, where he was developed, after winning his sixth Champions League and fifth LaLiga in the 2023/24 season.

"The decision to leave Real Madrid is the most difficult of my life. I told the club several months ago that I had doubts... but I am happy with what we achieved, I had nothing left to win with Real Madrid," the player explained in a press conference.

Nacho Fernández, who spent his entire career at Real Madrid, says goodbye to a club where he won a total of 27 titles, after a season in which he recorded one assist in 45 matches played.

Nacho Fernández joined Real Madrid’s youth academy at the age of 11 and rose through the ranks to become a key player for the senior team. Known for his versatility and defensive prowess, Nacho has been a reliable presence in Real Madrid's backline for over a decade. Throughout his career at the club, he has been part of multiple memorable moments, including securing numerous domestic and international trophies.

His departure marks the end of an era for Real Madrid, as Nacho was one of the last remaining players from the squad that dominated European football in the past decade. His leadership on and off the pitch was instrumental in fostering a winning mentality within the team.

The move to Al Qadisiyah represents a new chapter for Nacho, who will bring a wealth of experience and a winning mindset to the Saudi club. The transfer is also seen as a significant acquisition for Al Qadisiyah, as they aim to establish themselves in the top tier of Saudi Arabian football.

Fans of Real Madrid and football enthusiasts around the world have expressed their gratitude and admiration for Nacho’s contributions to the sport, wishing him success in his new venture. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will look to the future, aiming to build a new legacy with the next generation of talents.