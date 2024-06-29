ICESCO, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

Salim AlMalik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) met with Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, to discuss prospects for cooperation between ICESCO and the Foundation in cultural fields, particularly in heritage preservation and valorization, according to the official website of the organization.

The meeting took place in Zomin City, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the 2nd Maqom Art International Forum, organized by the Uzbek Ministry of Culture over the period spanning from 27 to 30 June. AlMalik emphasized that heritage preservation and valorization are at the core of ICESCO’s new vision and strategic directions, given their pivotal importance in achieving sustainable development.

The importance of building strong cooperation between ICESCO and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was underscored, stemming from the Memorandum of Understanding signed between ICESCO and the Organization of Turkic States on 13 June 2024. This includes implementing programs to train a group of young men and women from Member States of the Organization of Turkic States in cultural and heritage fields, as well as agreeing to hold conferences and seminars in these countries.