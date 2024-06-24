Italian literary portal publishes verses by outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

Italy’s popular “Alidicarta.it” literary portal published the verses by the renowned Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi as part of the “Azerbaijani literature in the virtual world” project by the Azerbaijan State Translation Centre.

The translator of verses into Italian is a well-known translator and philologist Olga Mazzina.

The “Alidicarta.it” literary portal, which has a wide auditorium of readers, features works by renowned writers and poets, including Dante Alighieri, Francesco Petrarch, Italo Calvino, Giovanni Boccaccio, and Pablo Neruda.