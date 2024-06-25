Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

An exhibition entitled "Journey to Karabakh through colors" opened in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

The exhibition is organized as part of the project “Shusha through the eyes of Malaysia”, with the financial support of the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in partnership with “Sonmaz Mashall” Cultural Relations Public Union, Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Malaysia and the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery.

About 30 paintings by Azerbaijani artists highlighting Shusha are on display in the exhibition.

President of the KL Jazz & Arts Centre in Kuala Lumpur Maizon Omar opened the exhibition.

Addressing the event, Counselor of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Malaysia Elsever Salmanov highlighted the history of Shusha, which is a historical and cultural center for Azerbaijanis.

Participants of the event were distributed booklets in Azerbaijani and English about “Songs of Shusha and Karabakh”, as well as the preparation of the samples of Shusha cuisine.