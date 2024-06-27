At least nine people hurt during attempted coup in Bolivia — interior minister

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

At least nine people were wounded during the attempted military coup in Bolivia, the country’s Interior Minister Carlos del Castillo said, according to TASS.

"Regrettably, we have information about the first nine wounded people. We don’t know whether there are other people who suffered from the actions of the military and their firearms in other hospitals," he told a news conference that was aired by Bolivia TV.

On June 26, a group of the Bolivian military led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as the army commander-in-chief on June 25, took the square in front of the government building in Bolivia’s de-facto capital city of La Paz. President Arce condemned their actions as an attempted coup and swore in the new command of the armed forces. The new commander-in-chief, Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all the military to return to their barracks. Shortly after, the military left the square.