Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters shine at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani fighters are succeeding at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk, Russia, bagging two more medals for the country.

Eljan Aliyev edged the men's 73kg final against Uzbek Shodmonov Khudoynazar to claim a gold medal of the tournament.

In the female event, Nilufer Borji bagged a bronze medal for Azerbaijan.

