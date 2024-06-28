Azerbaijan’s Guba to host FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2024

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series games will be played in the city of Guba, Azerbaijan on July 20-21.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Guba stop 2024 will welcome national teams from the Netherlands, Australia, China (U24), Philippines, Iran, as well as "Düsseldorf Zoos" (Germany), “Czechia” and "Baku Flames" (Azerbaijan) clubs.

This season of the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series features a marathon with 20 stops confirmed. The first Stop of the 2024 season was held in Springfield, USA, on April 23-24, marking the first-ever Women’s Series in the United States since the launch of the competition in 2019. With a total of 20 events throughout this season and over 1.4 million USD in prize money, the Women's Series is set to reach unprecedented heights. Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, will host the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series Final on September 7-8, 2024.