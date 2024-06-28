Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund to be established

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis approved the draft law on adoption of the "Additional Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on amendments to the Agreement on establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund”.

The draft document was included into the agenda of the parliamentэs plenary session.

The document was signed on April 24, 2024 in Baku.