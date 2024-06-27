UNEP Executive Director informed about work done regarding transition to "green" economy in Azerbaijan

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev met Thursday with visiting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Inger Andersen.

During the meeting, Elnur Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan maintains close cooperation with various specialized UN organizations, including the Environment Programme. He provided an insight into the work done in the country regarding the utilization of alternative and renewable energy sources, as well as the application of ecologically favorable "green" technologies and the transition to a "green" economy. The First Deputy Minister of Economy underlined that the ongoing issues are related to one of the National Priorities of Azerbaijan.

Simultaneously, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev shed light on preparations for COP29 set to be held in Baku this year.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen hailed the works carried out in the field of transition to alternative energy in Azerbaijan. She also praised the declaration of 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year" in Azerbaijan and the measures implemented in this area.

The parties exchanged views on enhancing cooperation with the UN Environment Programme, as well as the possibility of Azerbaijan’s joining UNEP's financial and Global Cooling Pledge initiatives, and cooperation within the preparation for COP29.