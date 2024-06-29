Graduation ceremony for Operational-tactical faculty’s second-year listeners held

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

A ceremony dedicated to the graduation of second-year listeners of the Operational-tactical faculty was held at the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The ceremony commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Rector of the National Defense University congratulated the officers, who successfully completed the course on behalf of Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry. The Rector wished success and new achievements to the course graduates, as well as expressed gratitude to the professor-teaching staff.

It was noted that the training of professional officers of the Azerbaijan Army according to modern requirements is one of the priorities set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the army’s leadership. It was emphasized that the ongoing reforms and work in the military education system are aimed at increasing the combat capability and intellectual potential of the army.

At the end of the ceremony, the course leader attached emblems to symbolic stump, and the graduates were awarded badges and certificates,” the ministry said.