SPORTS
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team crowned European champions in Serbia
Baku, July 1, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan freestyle wrestling team finished first in the overall medal table, bringing home six medals, including 2 golds, at the U-17 European Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia.
Azerbaijan beat Armenia to secure the first place by scoring 36 points. Türkiye (119) ranked the 3rd.
Muhammed Ismayilov (51 kg) and Isa Yusibov (65 kg) claimed gold, while Huseyin Ismayilov (60 kg) and Mukhamad Gantemirov (110 kg) grabbed silver and Hajihuseyn Ahmadzade (48 kg) and Huseyn Huseynov (55 kg) took bronze medals of the championships.
