® Kapital Bank completed placement of the second tranche of manat bonds

As previously reported, Kapital Bank has successfully completed the placement of the second tranche of its manat bonds worth 50.000 000 (fifty million) AZN. This tranche is part of the 100.000 000 (one hundred million) AZN bond issuance, which was listed in the premium market segment. On June 27, 2024, the subscription for these bonds was concluded on the Baku Stock Exchange. The placement saw participation from 39 investors, including 32 individuals and 7 legal entities.

Overall, Kapital Bank’s bond issuance worth 100.000,000 AZN was completed in a short time through two tranches. The subscription attracted significant demand from investors, with a total of 146,091,600 (146 million 91 thousand 6 hundred) AZN worth of orders collected. A total of 81 investors participated in the placement, comprising 18 legal entities and 63 individuals.

It is noteworthy that each bond offered has a nominal value of 100 AZN, an annual interest rate of 10%, with payments made every 30 days, and a maturity period of 1 year. The bonds are uncertified, registered, interest-bearing, and unsecured. The underwriter for the bond placement is “PASHA Capital Investment Company” CJS.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 120 branches and 53 departments all over the country.